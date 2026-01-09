Pritchard scores 28 points as the Celtics beat the short-handed Raptors 125-117

BOSTON (AP) — Payton Pritchard had 28 points and eight assists, and the Boston Celtics held off the short-handed Toronto…

BOSTON (AP) — Payton Pritchard had 28 points and eight assists, and the Boston Celtics held off the short-handed Toronto Raptors 125-117 on Friday night.

Jaylen Brown added 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Celtics, who won for the fifth time in six games. Boston connected on 14 3-pointers and shot 54% from the field to help pull away in the second half.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Raptors. They played without starters Brandon Ingram (sprained right thumb) and Scottie Barnes (sprained right knee). Toronto center Jakob Poeltl also missed his ninth straight game with a sprained back.

RJ Barrett and Ja’Kobe Walter both had 19 points for Toronto. Immanuel Quickley finished with 17 points and 13 assists.

One game after making just seven 3s during a win at Charlotte, the Raptors knocked down 18 from beyond the arc to keep pace with the Celtics, who led 68-60 at halftime.

Boston found a groove in the third quarter, using a 13-3 run to push its lead to 93-73.

Toronto chipped away and got back within 108-103 with just over six minutes to play. But a 12-3 spurt by the Celtics got the lead back up to double digits.

Up next

Raptors: Will host Philadelphia on Sunday in the first of two straight games against the 76ers.

Celtics: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

