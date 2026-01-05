Predators visit the Oilers after Haula’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (19-18-4, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (20-16-6, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Nashville Predators (19-18-4, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (20-16-6, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Edmonton Oilers after Erik Haula’s two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Predators’ 4-3 win.

Edmonton is 10-5-3 in home games and 20-16-6 overall. The Oilers have scored 139 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank fourth in NHL play.

Nashville is 9-9-2 in road games and 19-18-4 overall. The Predators have gone 14-5-1 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 25 goals and 47 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has 16 goals and 15 assists for the Predators. Ryan O’Reilly has one goal and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 4.8 penalties and 17.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.