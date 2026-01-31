Portland takes on Cleveland, seeks to halt 4-game skid

Cleveland Cavaliers (29-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, ninth in the Western Conference) Portland, Oregon;…

Cleveland Cavaliers (29-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to end its four-game losing streak when the Trail Blazers play Cleveland.

The Trail Blazers have gone 13-11 at home. Portland is fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 45.7 rebounds. Donovan Clingan leads the Trail Blazers with 11.1 boards.

The Cavaliers are 12-10 on the road. Cleveland ranks eighth in the NBA with 28.4 assists per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 5.8.

The Trail Blazers’ 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers are shooting 47.2% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 47.1% the Trail Blazers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 4 the Trail Blazers won 122-110 led by 27 points from Deni Avdija, while Mitchell scored 33 points for the Cavaliers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 21.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Trail Blazers. Caleb Love is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 26.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 47.0 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: day to day (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (knee), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Duop Reath: out for season (foot), Kris Murray: out (back), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Cavaliers: Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (knee), Max Strus: out (foot), Evan Mobley: out (calf), Darius Garland: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

