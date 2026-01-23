Portland faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

Toronto Raptors (27-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-22, ninth in the Western Conference) Portland, Oregon;…

Toronto Raptors (27-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-22, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -4.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland comes into a matchup with Toronto as winners of four games in a row.

The Trail Blazers have gone 13-10 in home games. Portland ranks eighth in the NBA with 45.3 rebounds led by Donovan Clingan averaging 10.8.

The Raptors are 14-9 on the road. Toronto averages 114.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors average 114.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 118.0 the Trail Blazers allow.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Raptors defeated the Trail Blazers 121-118 in their last meeting on Dec. 3. Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 28 points, and Deni Avdija led the Trail Blazers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avdija is averaging 26 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Raptors. Barnes is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 8-2, averaging 117.0 points, 45.0 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 31.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Kris Murray: out (back), Deni Avdija: day to day (back), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (back), Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (thumb), RJ Barrett: day to day (ankle), Ja’Kobe Walter: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

