Players’ union files grievance against the NWSL over its High Impact Player rule

The National Women’s Soccer League Players Association has filed a grievance against the league for its adoption of a “High Impact Player” rule that allows teams to spend up to $1 million over the salary cap to sign players that meet certain criteria.

The union said the league’s action violates the collective bargaining agreement and federal labor law because player compensation must be negotiated. The NWSLPA maintains the league has no authority to “unilaterally create a new pay structure.”

The league did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the grievance.

The NWSL announced the new rule on Dec. 23. Players qualify as high impact players by meeting certain metrics, like national team minutes, inclusion among the 30 candidates for the Ballon d’Or or in player rankings by outlets like the Guardian or ESPN.

The NWSLPA has argued that the salary cap should simply be raised.

“This was a unilateral decision by the League to change how a Player’s fair market value is evaluated,” Meghann Burke, the union’s executive director, said in a statement Wednesday. “We agree that increasing investment in Player compensation is necessary to remain competitive in the global labor market. The solution is straightforward and collectively bargained by raising the salary cap. What the league cannot do is invent a parallel pay system outside the salary cap that was never negotiated, then limit access to compensation through League-controlled criteria that excludes some Players.”

The rule was created in response to the Washington Spirit’s efforts to re-sign free agent forward Trinity Rodman while staying in compliance with the salary cap. The team and Rodman struck a deal in December that was rejected by the league.

The NWSLPA also filed a grievance in response to that case, maintaining the denial violated Rodman’s free agency rights.

Rodman, who won a gold medal with the United States at the Paris Olympics, has been drawing interest from European teams that don’t have the same salary restrictions.

The NWSL’s salary cap is $3.5 million for each team for the 2026 season, although it will increase each year until it hits $5.1 million in 2030.

The union is asking that the High Impact Player rule be rescinded, and that the league be ordered to bargain on any player compensation rules in good faith prior to implementation, as well as providing relief for any player impacted by the decision.

