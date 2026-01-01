Pittsburgh plays Detroit after Mantha’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (24-14-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (17-12-9, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Detroit Red Wings (24-14-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (17-12-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -130, Red Wings +108; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Detroit Red Wings after Anthony Mantha scored two goals in the Penguins’ 5-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Pittsburgh has gone 8-6-5 at home and 17-12-9 overall. The Penguins have a 3-3-4 record in games decided by one goal.

Detroit has a 24-14-3 record overall and a 10-7-2 record on the road. The Red Wings have gone 12-2-1 in games decided by a single goal.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has scored 21 goals with 19 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has 20 goals and 20 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-5-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Red Wings: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

