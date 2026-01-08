Phoenix plays New York, seeks 5th straight home win

New York Knicks (24-13, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (22-15, seventh in the Western Conference) Phoenix; Friday,…

New York Knicks (24-13, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (22-15, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Suns play New York.

The Suns have gone 12-5 in home games. Phoenix has a 4-5 record in one-possession games.

The Knicks are 8-9 in road games. New York is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 26.9 assists per game led by Jalen Brunson averaging 6.3.

The Suns are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks are shooting 47.3% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 46.9% the Suns’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.6 points and five assists for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games.

Brunson is scoring 29.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Knicks. Miles McBride is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 118.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Jamaree Bouyea: day to day (concussion protocol), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

Knicks: Landry Shamet: day to day (shoulder), Josh Hart: day to day (ankle).

