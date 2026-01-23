Philadelphia takes on New York after overtime win

New York Knicks (26-18, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (24-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Saturday,…

New York Knicks (26-18, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (24-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the New York Knicks following the Philadelphia 76ers’ 128-122 overtime victory over the Houston Rockets.

The 76ers are 18-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia has a 12-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Knicks are 6-3 against the rest of the division. New York has a 10-14 record against teams over .500.

The 76ers average 116.8 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 113.8 the Knicks give up. The Knicks average 14.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the 76ers give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The 76ers won 130-119 in the last matchup on Jan. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 30.1 points, 6.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 22.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 11.5 rebounds for the Knicks. Miles McBride is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 116.1 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 11.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 109.2 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Knicks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

