Philadelphia faces Denver, aims for 4th straight win

Denver Nuggets (23-12, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (19-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -11.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia comes into a matchup with Denver as winners of three consecutive games.

The 76ers are 9-8 in home games. Philadelphia is 9-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Nuggets have gone 13-7 away from home. Denver is fifth in the Western Conference with 33.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 9.1.

The 76ers’ 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets score 8.2 more points per game (124.3) than the 76ers give up (116.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 31.1 points, 7.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists over the last 10 games.

Jamal Murray is averaging 25.4 points and 7.2 assists for the Nuggets. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 26 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 117.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 121.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Trendon Watford: out (thigh), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).

Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Nikola Jokic: out (knee), Jonas Valanciunas: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

