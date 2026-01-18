Phil Goyette, former NHL forward and Islanders’ first coach, dies at 92

MONTREAL (AP) — Phil Goyette, the former NHL forward who helped the Montreal Canadiens win Stanley Cup titles in his…

MONTREAL (AP) — Phil Goyette, the former NHL forward who helped the Montreal Canadiens win Stanley Cup titles in his first four seasons and was the New York Islanders’ first coach, has died. He was 92.

The Canadiens said in a statement Sunday that Goyette died Saturday, saying Goyette’s “family would like to thank the public for their wishes of sympathy.” The team didn’t provide a cause of death.

Goyette, from Lachine, Quebec, made his debut with the Canadiens in 1956-57. He also played for the New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues, winning the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct in 1969-70 with St. Louis.

In 940 regular-season games, Goyette had 207 goals and 467 assists. The center added 17 goals and 29 assists in 94 playoff games. He wrapped up his playing career in 1971-72, falling short of a fifth Stanley Cup title when the Rangers fell to Boston in six games in the final.

“We join the hockey world in sending our condolences to Phil’s loved ones, friends, and former teammates,” the Rangers said in a statement.

Goyette coached the expansion Islanders in 1972-73, going 6-40-4 before he was replaced by Earl Ingarfield.

“The Islanders are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Phil Goyette, the organization’s original head coach,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

