Penguins take on the Flyers on losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (22-15-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-10, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Philadelphia Flyers (22-15-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-10, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -154, Flyers +128; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to stop a three-game slide when they play the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh is 21-14-10 overall and 8-1-3 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have conceded 131 goals while scoring 140 for a +9 scoring differential.

Philadelphia is 5-1-4 against the Metropolitan Division and 22-15-8 overall. The Flyers serve 10.8 penalty minutes per game to rank fifth in NHL play.

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Penguins won 5-1 in the last matchup. Sidney Crosby led the Penguins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Rust has 16 goals and 20 assists for the Penguins. Justin Brazeau has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Trevor Zegras has 18 goals and 24 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has scored four goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.