Penguins bring win streak into game against the Red Wings

Pittsburgh Penguins (18-12-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (24-14-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit is 24-14-4 overall and 14-7-1 in home games. The Red Wings have gone 20-3-3 in games they score three or more goals.

Pittsburgh has a 9-6-4 record on the road and an 18-12-9 record overall. The Penguins have gone 18-4-4 in games they score at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Penguins won the last matchup 4-3 in overtime. Sidney Crosby scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has scored 11 goals with 33 assists for the Red Wings. Moritz Seider has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Crosby has 23 goals and 20 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Penguins: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

