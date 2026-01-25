Pelicans squander 20-point lead, rebound to beat Spurs 104-95

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Saddiq Bey and Zion Williamson each had 24 points and 10 rebounds and the New Orleans…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Saddiq Bey and Zion Williamson each had 24 points and 10 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans squandered a 20-point lead before rebounding to beat the San Antonio Spurs 104-95 on Sunday night.

San Antonio held a 24-5 advantage to open the fourth quarter, but New Orleans closed the game on a 17-3 run to avoid a season sweep by the Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama had 16 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks to lead San Antonio. Keldon Johnson added 15 points as the Spurs failed to capitalize on a double-digit rally.

New Orleans’ lead swelled to 19 points midway through the third quarter, leading San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson to sub out his entire starting lineup following a timeout.

The lineup change worked as San Antonio went on a 21-4 run bridging the third and fourth quarters. The Spurs scored 16 straight points to close the run.

Stephon Castle made the second of two free throws to put San Antonio up 93-89 with 4:39 remaining.

The Spurs were 19 for 32 on free throws, including missing their final four free throws with the Pelicans leading 98-93.

Trey Murphy III added 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds for New Orleans, which won its second straight.

The Spurs had their entire rotation available for the first time since Dec. 29 with Devin Vassell returning from a strained left adductor.

Vassell finished with 13 points in 25 minutes.

New Orleans closed the first half on a 19-8 run in taking a 56-47 lead.

