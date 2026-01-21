Pedri sustains hamstring injury in Barcelona’s win in Champions League

PRAGUE (AP) — Barcelona midfielder Pedri sustained a hamstring injury in the second half of the team’s 4-2 win at…

PRAGUE (AP) — Barcelona midfielder Pedri sustained a hamstring injury in the second half of the team’s 4-2 win at Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Spain international went down near midfield during a breakaway by the hosts and was substituted by Dani Olmo in the 61st minute.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said he didn’t know the extent of the injury.

The midfielder had an assist on one of Fermín López’s goals in the first half.

“We’ll see what the tests show, but it will be tough if he’s injured,” López said of his teammate. “Hopefully he will be able to recover quickly because we need him in the team.”

Barcelona played without star forward Lamine Yamal because of a yellow card suspension.

Barcelona’s next match is against Oviedo on Sunday in the Spanish league.

