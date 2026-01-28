Paolo Banchero and Anthony Black lead Magic past Heat 133-124 to snap 4-game skid

MIAMI (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Anthony Black scored 26 points and the Orlando Magic…

MIAMI (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Anthony Black scored 26 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Miami Heat 133-124 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game skid.

Desmond Bane finished with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting and Jalen Suggs scored 16 for the Magic, who are 3-0 against the Heat this season.

Simone Fontecchio scored 23 points in 19 minutes for the Heat. Norman Powell added 22 points and Bam Adebayo had 21.

Franz Wagner (left ankle sprain) missed his fourth straight game for the Magic while Miami was without Tyler Herro (ribs) and Davion Mitchell (shoulder).

The start of the game was delayed by seven minutes because one of the rims was uneven.

The Magic went on a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter and led 121-104 with 5:47 remaining before the Heat rallied and got within 128-122 on Powell’s three-point play with 1:25 left. Banchero and Suggs made two free throws each in the final minute to secure the win.

Orlando finished with 36 assists and shot 16 of 38 from 3-point range.

Down nine at halftime, the Magic outscored the Heat 40-20 in the third period behind 13 points from Banchero and 10 from Black. Orlando forced seven turnovers and had a 7-1 advantage in offensive rebounds in the quarter.

Miami erased a 14-point deficit late in the first quarter and outscored Orlando by 16 in the second to lead 68-59 at the break. Fontecchio scored 14 points, including three 3-pointers, in the second.

