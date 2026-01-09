Ottawa takes losing streak into game against Florida

Florida Panthers (22-18-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (20-18-5, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Florida Panthers (22-18-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (20-18-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators will try to end a three-game skid when they take on the Florida Panthers.

Ottawa is 5-4-3 against the Atlantic Division and 20-18-5 overall. The Senators are 19-7-1 in games they score three or more goals.

Florida is 22-18-3 overall with a 3-7-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers have gone 19-4-0 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Panthers won 6-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Sanderson has eight goals and 24 assists for the Senators. Ridly Greig has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Brad Marchand has 23 goals and 23 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has scored six goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.8 penalties and 18.2 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 5.5 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

