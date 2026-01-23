Ottawa and Carolina face off in Eastern Conference action

Carolina Hurricanes (31-15-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (23-20-7, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Carolina Hurricanes (31-15-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (23-20-7, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators and the Carolina Hurricanes meet in Eastern Conference action.

Ottawa is 23-20-7 overall and 11-9-4 in home games. The Senators have a -6 scoring differential, with 163 total goals scored and 169 conceded.

Carolina has a 31-15-5 record overall and a 13-7-3 record in road games. The Hurricanes are 18-5-3 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson has 19 goals and 25 assists for the Senators. Dylan Cozens has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 17 goals and 35 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has scored five goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-5-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

