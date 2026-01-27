Orlando takes on Miami on 4-game losing streak

Orlando Magic (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (25-22, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Miami; Wednesday, 7:30…

Orlando Magic (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (25-22, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando is looking to end its four-game losing streak with a win over Miami.

The Heat are 3-3 against division opponents. Miami is sixth in the league with 28.6 assists per game. Davion Mitchell leads the Heat averaging 7.2.

The Magic are 5-5 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 16.4 fast break points per game led by Franz Wagner averaging 3.9.

The Heat are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic are shooting 46.2% from the field, which equals what the Heat’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Magic won the last matchup 117-108 on Dec. 9, with Desmond Bane scoring 37 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 17.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Heat. Norman Powell is averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Magic. Bane is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 118.4 points, 48.3 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Tyler Herro: out (toe), Kel’el Ware: day to day (hamstring), Davion Mitchell: day to day (shoulder).

Magic: Franz Wagner: day to day (ankle), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.