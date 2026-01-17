OKC’s Jalen Williams leaves game in Miami, grabbing at right hamstring. Team says it’s a thigh issue

MIAMI (AP) — Oklahoma City guard Jalen Williams left the Thunder game in Miami midway through the second quarter on…

MIAMI (AP) — Oklahoma City guard Jalen Williams left the Thunder game in Miami midway through the second quarter on Saturday night, grabbing at his right hamstring after trying to contort his body for an awkward pass.

The team, after evaluating Williams, said he was diagnosed with right thigh soreness and he was being ruled out for the remainder of the game — which Miami won 122-120. Ajay Mitchell took Williams’ spot in the lineup to begin the third quarter.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Williams will be evaluated on Sunday. The Thunder play Monday in Cleveland.

“Obviously, Dub is huge for us,” Oklahoma City’s Aaron Wiggins said. “So, without him out there, we’re a different team.”

On the play where he was hurt, Williams drove into the lane, turned and tried to throw a behind-the-head pass to Chet Holmgren near the basket. He immediately started grabbing at the back of his leg, then remained on Oklahoma City’s offensive end of the floor as play continued.

The Thunder called time-out eight seconds later and Williams was briefly tended to by team personnel before he limped down the court and into the tunnel at the far end leading to the Oklahoma City locker room.

Williams had eight points, three rebounds and three assists in 13 minutes before getting hurt. He came into the game averaging 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season — after missing the season’s first 19 games while recovering from offseason wrist surgery.

