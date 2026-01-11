Oilers visit the Blackhawks after Draisaitl’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (22-16-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (19-19-7, in the Central Division) Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Edmonton Oilers (22-16-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (19-19-7, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Leon Draisaitl’s two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Oilers’ 4-3 shootout loss.

Chicago has gone 10-9-4 in home games and 19-19-7 overall. The Blackhawks have committed 181 total penalties (4.0 per game) to rank eighth in NHL play.

Edmonton has a 22-16-7 record overall and an 11-11-3 record in road games. The Oilers are 20-4-6 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams match up Monday for the second time this season. The Oilers won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertuzzi has 23 goals and 13 assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Draisaitl has 23 goals and 40 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has nine goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 16.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.