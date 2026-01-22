Oilers take on the Penguins in a non-conference matchup

Pittsburgh Penguins (24-14-11, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (25-18-8, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Pittsburgh Penguins (24-14-11, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (25-18-8, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -193, Penguins +160; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet in a non-conference matchup.

Edmonton has a 25-18-8 record overall and a 12-7-4 record on its home ice. The Oilers have gone 23-4-7 in games they score at least three goals.

Pittsburgh has a 24-14-11 record overall and a 13-7-4 record in road games. The Penguins are 24-4-5 when scoring at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Oilers won the previous matchup 6-4. Connor McDavid scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid has scored 30 goals with 55 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 26 goals and 30 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has scored five goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.