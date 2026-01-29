Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon out at least a month with strained right hamstring

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets will be without forward Aaron Gordon for at least a month after he reinjured…

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets will be without forward Aaron Gordon for at least a month after he reinjured his right hamstring last week at Milwaukee.

The team said Thursday before hosting Brooklyn that Gordon will be evaluated again in 4 to 6 weeks. Gordon is averaging 17.7 points and 6.2 rebounds this season.

“I’m more concerned about Aaron as a person, and trying to get him in the right headspace to complete this short journey again that he just went through,” Nuggets coach David Adelman said. “It’s just been one of those years. It’s been a crazy year.”

Gordon missed 19 games earlier this season with a strained left hamstring. The Nuggets also are without center Nikola Jokic (left knee), forward Cameron Johnson (right knee) and forward Christian Braun (left ankle).

Jokic, a three-time MVP, led the NBA in rebounding (12.2) and assists (11.0) and was the team’s leading scorer at 29.6 points per game when he was injured at Miami on Dec. 29. Denver has struggled in the past with Jokic sidelined, but it is 9-6 since he suffered his hyperextended knee.

Adelman said Jokic, Johnson and Braun have a chance to return in the next two weeks.

“The hope and the aspirations of our group is that they will play before the All-Star break — outside of Aaron. Will that come to fruition? I have no idea,” he said. “And if they do come back, it’ll be with limits what they can do, so we’ll have to balance that as well. But the sooner the better.”

The 30-year-old Gordon was acquired by Denver in a trade with Orlando in March 2021. He was an integral piece when the Nuggets won the 2023 NBA title.

“We know he’ll be back before the end of the season, and he’ll get back to being who he is,” Adelman said. “Just an unfortunate thing in a season of many unfortunate things.”

