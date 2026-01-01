Norman Powell scores 36 points to lead Heat past Pistons 118-112

DETROIT (AP) — Norman Powell scored 36 points and Bam Abdebayo added 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Miami…

DETROIT (AP) — Norman Powell scored 36 points and Bam Abdebayo added 15 points and 14 rebounds as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to four games with a 118-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

Cade Cunningham had 31 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for Detroit and Marcus Sasser scored 18.

Detroit trailed by 22 in the second half and was still down 114-103 with two minutes left, but scored six straight points to make it a five-point game. Powell missed and Javonte Green hit a 3-pointer to get the Pistons within two with 46.4 seconds to play.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. hit a short jumper to make it a two-possession game, though, and Ausar Thompson’s turnover forced the Pistons to start fouling. Powell hit a pair of free throws — his first points of the fourth quarter — to clinch it.

Jaquez scored 19 points for the Heat and Andrew Wiggins added 17.

The Pistons can usually overcome their outside shooting struggles by dominating the offensive glass, but that didn’t happen in the first half. Miami pulled down 22 of 24 defensive rebound chances and held Detroit to 20% (2 for 10) on 3-pointers.

Powell finished the half with 19 points, including 5 of 8 on 3-pointers, as Miami took a 63-54 lead.

The Heat opened the third quarter with a 15-2 run to take a 22-point lead. Detroit missed its first seven shots and turned the ball over twice. The Pistons reserves cut the deficit to 94-81 at the end of the quarter, led by six points and five rebounds from Paul Reed.

Sasser’s outside shooting got Detroit within 98-92 with 9:09 left, but the Pistons struggled to get enough stops for a big run.

