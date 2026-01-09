Nigeria dealing with reports of unpaid bonuses and Osimhen spat before facing Algeria in Africa Cup

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Nigeria’s preparations for its Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Algeria have been dogged by speculation…

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Nigeria’s preparations for its Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Algeria have been dogged by speculation about internal strife involving star striker Victor Osimhen and reports that the players were not being paid their bonuses.

Nigeria coach Éric Chelle would not comment on the reports Friday, when he said such questions need to be directed to the Nigeria Football Federation.

“This is my job, to stay focused — to try to stay focused — to stay focused about only the pitch (field), and definitely my job is on the pitch, not around,” Chelle said in Marrakech a day before Nigeria plays Algeria in the city.

The NFF still advertises a vacancy for the position of head coach of the men’s team, a year and a day after it appointed Chelle to the position.

Nigerian media outlets reported that the players had threatened not to train or travel to Marrakech for the match unless they were paid agreed bonuses for winning their first four Africa Cup games.

The team arrived in Marrakech on Thursday and had its first training session there the same day. Chelle said they would train again later Friday.

Chelle declined to comment about reports that Osimhen was on the verge of walking out of the team after an on-field argument with teammate Ademola Lookman during the Super Eagles’ 4-0 win over Mozambique in the last 16 on Monday.

“I prefer to speak about the (upcoming) game. Victor is there and that’s all,” Chelle said. “Yes, everyone’s speaking about Osimhen and Lookman, it’s normal, they’re the last two best African players, but we’re here to serve them to score, we’re working for them. We’re a team, and that’s what teamwork is all about.”

Osimhen scored two goals in that match with Lookman involved in both, but apparently he was furious when Lookman tried scoring instead of setting him up for another.

Lookman played down the argument when asked about it post-game, when he said it was “just football” and called Osimhen his “brother.”

Lookman also subsequently posted photos on social media of him celebrating with Osimhen with the caption “together always.”

Nigeria, which lost the final to Ivory Coast in the last edition, is bidding to win the title for the fourth time. It would help make up for the disappointment of failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Both of Algeria’s two titles included wins over Nigeria on the way – twice in 1990 and again in the semifinals in 2019.

