New Zealand wins the toss and bowls against India in the 2nd ODI match

RAJKOT, India (AP) — New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell won the toss on Wednesday and decided to bowl first against India in the second one-day international.

India won the first ODI in Vadodara by four wickets and leads the three-match series 1-0. The third ODI will be played in Indore on Sunday.

Both sides made one change. Left-arm spin all-rounder Jayden Lennox comes in for New Zealand and wrist spinner Adithya Ashok has been left out.

Indian off-spin allrounder Washington Sundar suffered a rib injury in the first ODI and has been ruled out of the series. Batter Ayush Badoni was called up to the India squad for the remaining two ODIs, and India has brought in allrounder Nitish Reddy in place of Sundar.

The pitch at the Niranjan Shah Stadium should be batter-friendly with a high score anticipated. Evening dew will aid the chasing side.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay, Michael Bracewell (captain), Zakary Foulkes, Jayden Lennox, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson

