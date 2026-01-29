New York takes on Portland, looks for 5th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (23-25, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (29-18, second in the Eastern Conference) New…

Portland Trail Blazers (23-25, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (29-18, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Portland.

The Knicks have gone 18-6 in home games. New York leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 46.3 boards. Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Knicks with 11.6 rebounds.

The Trail Blazers are 10-14 on the road. Portland allows 117.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Knicks are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, the same percentage the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers average 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than the Knicks give up.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks defeated the Trail Blazers 123-114 in their last meeting on Jan. 11. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 26 points, and Deni Avdija led the Trail Blazers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is averaging 20.2 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Donovan Clingan is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 11.2 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 22.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 109.4 points, 48.2 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 47.6 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Miles McBride: out (ankle), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: day to day (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (knee), Robert Williams III: day to day (injury management), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Duop Reath: day to day (foot), Kris Murray: day to day (back), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

