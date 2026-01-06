New York takes on Los Angeles, seeks to stop 4-game slide

Los Angeles Clippers (13-22, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference) New…

Los Angeles Clippers (13-22, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to break its four-game slide when the Knicks play Los Angeles.

The Knicks are 15-4 on their home court. New York is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 26.8 assists per game led by Jalen Brunson averaging 6.3.

The Clippers are 4-13 on the road. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference giving up only 114.2 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

The Knicks average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Clippers allow. The Clippers average 112.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 115.1 the Knicks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brunson is averaging 29.2 points and 6.3 assists for the Knicks. Miles McBride is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kawhi Leonard is scoring 28.1 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Clippers. Kobe Sanders is averaging 20.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 116.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 113.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Landry Shamet: out (shoulder), Josh Hart: out (ankle).

Clippers: James Harden: out (shoulder), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.