New York takes on Dallas, seeks to break 3-game slide

Dallas Mavericks (17-26, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-17, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -5.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York comes into the matchup against Dallas after losing three straight games.

The Knicks have gone 16-5 at home. New York is seventh in the league averaging 118.4 points and is shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Mavericks are 4-15 on the road. Dallas is 8-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Knicks average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 11.7 per game the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks average 114.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 114.9 the Knicks give up to opponents.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks defeated the Mavericks 113-111 in their last matchup on Nov. 20. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 28 points, and Naji Marshall led the Mavericks with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20.9 points and 11.5 rebounds for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 19.2 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Cooper Flagg is averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 2-8, averaging 110.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 116.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Jalen Brunson: day to day (ankle), Josh Hart: day to day (ankle).

Mavericks: Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle), P.J. Washington: day to day (personal), Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Cooper Flagg: day to day (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee), Anthony Davis: out (hand), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (illness).

