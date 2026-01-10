New York faces Portland on 3-game road skid

New York Knicks (24-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-20, ninth in the Western Conference) Portland,…

New York Knicks (24-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-20, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will attempt to end its three-game road losing streak when the Knicks play Portland.

The Trail Blazers have gone 10-9 at home. Portland has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Knicks are 8-10 on the road. New York averages 119.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks average 119.4 points per game, 0.7 more than the 118.7 the Trail Blazers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deni Avdija is scoring 26.1 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 20.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games.

Mikal Bridges is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 25.8 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 115.8 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: out (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Jerami Grant: out (achilles), Kris Murray: out (back), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Knicks: Landry Shamet: out (shoulder), Josh Hart: out (ankle), Guerschon Yabusele: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.