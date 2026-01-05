New York faces Detroit, looks to halt 3-game skid

New York Knicks (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (26-9, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Monday,…

New York Knicks (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (26-9, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -2.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York aims to break its three-game slide with a victory over Detroit.

The Pistons are 18-6 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 46.3 boards. Jalen Duren leads the Pistons with 10.6 rebounds.

The Knicks are 18-10 in Eastern Conference play. New York averages 120.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Pistons average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer makes per game than the Knicks allow (14.6). The Knicks are shooting 47.3% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 44.4% the Pistons’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is scoring 26.7 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 9.6 assists for the Pistons. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 25.0 points and 1.0 rebound while shooting 70.0% over the past 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 31.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 11.0 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 119.1 points, 47.0 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Tobias Harris: out (hip), Caris LeVert: out (knee).

Knicks: Landry Shamet: out (shoulder), Josh Hart: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

