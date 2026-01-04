New Orleans takes on Miami on 6-game slide

New Orleans Pelicans (8-28, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (19-16, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Miami; Sunday,…

New Orleans Pelicans (8-28, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (19-16, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -7.5; over/under is 242.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans comes into the matchup against Miami as losers of six games in a row.

The Heat are 12-6 on their home court. Miami is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pelicans have gone 2-12 away from home. New Orleans has a 4-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Heat are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Pelicans average 115.4 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 117.6 the Heat give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Heat. Norman Powell is averaging 21.0 points and 1.0 rebound over the last 10 games.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 35.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 118.2 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 118.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Pelle Larsson: day to day (ankle), Tyler Herro: day to day (toe), Jaime Jaquez Jr.: day to day (ankle).

Pelicans: Herbert Jones: out (ankle), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Saddiq Bey: out (hip), Derik Queen: day to day (quad), Trey Murphy III: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.