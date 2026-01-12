New Orleans plays Denver, aims to end home slide

Denver Nuggets (26-13, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (9-32, 15th in the Western Conference) New Orleans;…

Denver Nuggets (26-13, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (9-32, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans aims to end its five-game home skid with a win against Denver.

The Pelicans are 4-23 in Western Conference games. New Orleans has a 5-16 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Nuggets are 16-7 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is eighth in the league with 33.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 9.1.

The Pelicans average 114.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 117.5 the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than the Pelicans give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 125-118 on Nov. 20, with Peyton Watson scoring 32 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derik Queen is shooting 49.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games.

Watson is averaging 13.2 points for the Nuggets. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 112.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 115.4 points, 40.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Jose Alvarado: day to day (oblique), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Saddiq Bey: day to day (hip), Herbert Jones: day to day (ankle).

Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Nikola Jokic: out (knee), Jonas Valanciunas: out (calf), Christian Braun: out (ankle), Jamal Murray: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

