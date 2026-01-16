New England Sportswatch Daily Listings

UConn at Georgetown — FOX
Syracuse at Boston College — ACCN
Central Connecticut at St. Francis (PA) — NEC Front Row
St. Francis (PA) at Central Connecticut — NEC Front Row
Lafayette at Holy Cross — ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
Harvard at Pennsylvania — NBCS Philadelphia +, ESPN app, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports
