Nets take on the Nuggets on 3-game skid

Denver Nuggets (23-11, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (10-22, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn aims to break its three-game slide when the Nets take on Denver.

The Nets are 4-13 on their home court. Brooklyn is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference scoring 42.5 points per game in the paint.

The Nuggets are 13-6 on the road. Denver leads the Western Conference scoring 124.6 points per game while shooting 50.8%.

The Nets are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Nuggets allow to opponents. The Nuggets average 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the Nets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Day’Ron Sharpe is shooting 60.1% and averaging 7.3 points for the Nets. Drake Powell is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jamal Murray is scoring 25.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Nuggets. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 108.7 points, 40.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 122.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (illness), Nic Claxton: day to day (personal), Cam Thomas: day to day (hamstring).

Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Christian Braun: out (ankle), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Nikola Jokic: out (knee), Jonas Valanciunas: out (calf).

