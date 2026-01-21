NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Wednesday’s Games No. 3 UCLA (17-1) vs. Purdue (10-8), 10 p.m. No. 14 Baylor (17-3) vs. UCF…

All Times EST

Wednesday’s Games

No. 3 UCLA (17-1) vs. Purdue (10-8), 10 p.m.

No. 14 Baylor (17-3) vs. UCF (10-8), 8 p.m.

No. 19 Texas Tech (19-1) at BYU (14-4), 9 p.m.

No. 22 West Virginia (15-4) vs. Arizona State (17-2), 7 p.m.

No. 24 Nebraska (14-4) at Wisconsin (12-7), 7:30 p.m.

No. 25 Washington (14-4) vs. Penn State (7-12), 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 UConn (19-0) at Georgetown (11-7), 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 South Carolina (19-1) at No. 16 Oklahoma (14-4), 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Vanderbilt (19-0) vs. Auburn (13-6), 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 LSU (17-2) at Texas A&M (8-6), 9 p.m.

No. 7 Michigan (15-3) at Rutgers (9-9), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Iowa (16-2) at No. 15 Maryland (17-3), 6 p.m.

No. 11 Kentucky (17-3) at No. 17 Tennessee (13-3), 6:30 p.m.

No. 12 Ohio State (17-2) vs. Indiana (11-8), 8 p.m.

No. 13 Michigan State (17-2) vs. USC (11-7), 8 p.m.

No. 18 Ole Miss (16-4) at Missouri (13-8), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 9 TCU (18-2) at UCF (10-8), 2 p.m.

No. 19 Texas Tech (19-1) at Utah (14-5), 7 p.m.

No. 20 Princeton (16-1) at Brown (11-5), 2 p.m.

No. 22 West Virginia (15-4) at BYU (14-4), 9:30 p.m.

No. 24 Nebraska (14-4) vs. Illinois (15-4), 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 UConn (19-0) at Seton Hall (14-5), Noon

No. 2 South Carolina (19-1) vs. No. 5 Vanderbilt (19-0), 3 p.m.

No. 3 UCLA (17-1) at Northwestern (8-11), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Texas (19-2) at Arkansas (11-9), 4 p.m.

No. 7 Michigan (15-3) vs. USC (11-7), 2 p.m.

No. 8 Louisville (18-3) vs. Boston College (4-17), 2 p.m.

No. 10 Iowa (16-2) vs. No. 12 Ohio State (17-2), 2 p.m.

No. 11 Kentucky (17-3) vs. Georgia (16-3), Noon

No. 14 Baylor (17-3) vs. Houston (6-12), 3 p.m.

No. 16 Oklahoma (14-4) at Auburn (13-6), 2 p.m.

No. 21 Duke (13-6) at Pittsburgh (8-12), 2 p.m.

No. 23 Alabama (17-3) vs. Mississippi State (15-5), 3 p.m.

No. 25 Washington (14-4) at Rutgers (9-9), 2 p.m.

