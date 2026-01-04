NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

No. 1 UConn (15-0) beat Butler 94-47. No. 2 Texas (16-0) beat Southeastern Louisiana 120-38. No. 3 South Carolina (14-1)…

No. 1 UConn (15-0) beat Butler 94-47.

No. 2 Texas (16-0) beat Southeastern Louisiana 120-38.

No. 3 South Carolina (14-1) beat Providence 96-55.

No. 4 UCLA (14-1) beat No. 19 Ohio State 82-75.

No. 5 LSU (14-1) beat Alabama State 109-41.

No. 6 Michigan (11-2) did not play.

No. 7 Maryland (14-1) did not play.

No. 8 Oklahoma (13-1) beat North Carolina Central 126-54.

No. 8 TCU (14-1) did not play.

No. 10 Iowa State (14-0) did not play.

No. 11 Kentucky (14-1) beat Hofstra 80-42.

No. 12 Vanderbilt (14-0) beat Stonehill 109-50.

No. 13 Louisville (13-3) did not play.

No. 14 Iowa (12-2) beat Penn State 99-76.

No. 15 Ole Miss (14-2) lost to No. 24 Michigan State 66-49; beat Alcorn State 64-44.

No. 16 North Carolina (13-3) did not play.

No. 17 USC (10-4) did not play.

No. 18 Notre Dame (10-3) did not play.

No. 19 Ohio State (12-2) beat Western Michigan 95-47; lost to No. 4 UCLA 82-75.

No. 20 Nebraska (12-2) did not play.

No. 21 Texas Tech (16-0) did not play.

No. 22 Baylor (12-3) did not play.

No. 23 Tennessee (9-3) beat Southern Indiana 89-44.

No. 24 Michigan State (13-1) beat No. 15 Ole Miss 66-49; beat Rutgers 70-64.

No. 25 Princeton (13-1) beat Temple 87-77.

