NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Saturday

No. 1 UConn (16-0) did not play. Next: at Creighton, Sunday.

No. 2 Texas (18-0) did not play. Next: at No. 12 LSU, Sunday.

No. 3 South Carolina (16-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Sunday.

No. 4 UCLA (14-1) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Nebraska, Sunday.

No. 5 Oklahoma (14-2) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Kentucky, Sunday.

No. 6 Kentucky (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Oklahoma, Sunday.

No. 7 Vanderbilt (16-0) did not play. Next: at Texas A&M, Sunday.

No. 8 Maryland (16-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Ohio State, Sunday.

No. 9 Michigan (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Sunday.

No. 10 Louisville (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday.

No. 11 Iowa State (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Sunday.

No. 12 LSU (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 Texas, Sunday.

No. 13 TCU (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Sunday.

No. 14 Iowa (13-2) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Sunday.

No. 15 Michigan State (15-1) did not play. Next: at Oregon, Sunday.

No. 16 Baylor (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas, Sunday.

No. 17 Texas Tech (18-0) beat Cincinnati 71-60. Next: vs. Houston, Tuesday.

No. 18 Ole Miss (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi State, Sunday.

No. 19 Ohio State (14-2) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Maryland, Sunday.

No. 20 Tennessee (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas, Sunday.

No. 21 USC (10-5) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

No. 22 North Carolina (13-4) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Sunday.

No. 23 Washington (12-3) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.

No. 24 Princeton (14-1) beat Yale 76-50. Next: vs. Dartmouth, Saturday.

No. 25 Nebraska (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 UCLA, Sunday.

