NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Thursday

No. 1 UConn (14-0) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Saturday.

No. 2 Texas (15-0) at Missouri. Next: vs. No. 15 Ole Miss, Sunday.

No. 3 South Carolina (14-1) beat Alabama 83-57. Next: at Florida, Sunday.

No. 4 UCLA (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 USC, Saturday.

No. 5 LSU (14-0) vs. No. 11 Kentucky. Next: at No. 12 Vanderbilt, Sunday.

No. 6 Michigan (11-1) at Washington. Next: vs. Minnesota, Monday.

No. 7 Maryland (14-0) at Illinois. Next: vs. Indiana, Sunday.

No. 8 Oklahoma (12-1) at Texas A&M. Next: vs. Mississippi State, Sunday.

No. 8 TCU (14-0) did not play. Next: at Utah, Saturday.

No. 10 Iowa State (14-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Baylor, Sunday.

No. 11 Kentucky (13-1) at No. 5 LSU. Next: vs. Missouri, Sunday.

No. 12 Vanderbilt (14-0) beat Arkansas 88-71. Next: vs. No. 5 LSU, Sunday.

No. 13 Louisville (13-3) beat SMU 91-58. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.

No. 14 Iowa (12-2) beat No. 20 Nebraska 86-76. Next: at Northwestern, Monday.

No. 15 Ole Miss (14-2) beat Georgia 79-62. Next: at No. 2 Texas, Sunday.

No. 16 North Carolina (13-3) beat California 71-55. Next: vs. Stanford, Sunday.

No. 17 USC (10-3) did not play. Next: at No. 4 UCLA, Saturday.

No. 18 Notre Dame (10-2) at Georgia Tech. Next: at Duke, Sunday.

No. 19 Ohio State (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.

No. 20 Nebraska (12-2) lost to No. 14 Iowa 86-76. Next: vs. Purdue, Sunday.

No. 21 Texas Tech (15-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona, Saturday.

No. 22 Baylor (12-3) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Iowa State, Sunday.

No. 23 Tennessee (9-3) beat Florida 76-65. Next: at Auburn, Sunday.

No. 24 Michigan State (13-1) beat Indiana 80-60. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.

No. 25 Princeton (12-1) did not play. Next: at Penn, Saturday.

