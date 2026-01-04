NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

No. 1 Arizona (14-0) beat Bethune-Cookman 107-71. No. 2 Michigan (13-0) did not play. No. 3 Iowa State (14-0) did…

No. 1 Arizona (14-0) beat Bethune-Cookman 107-71.

No. 2 Michigan (13-0) did not play.

No. 3 Iowa State (14-0) did not play.

No. 4 UConn (14-1) did not play.

No. 5 Purdue (13-1) did not play.

No. 6 Duke (13-1) did not play.

No. 7 Gonzaga (15-1) beat Pepperdine 96-56.

No. 8 Houston (13-1) did not play.

No. 9 Michigan State (12-2) did not play.

No. 10 BYU (13-1) beat Eastern Washington 109-81.

No. 11 Vanderbilt (14-0) did not play.

No. 12 North Carolina (13-2) beat East Carolina 99-51.

No. 13 Nebraska (14-0) did not play.

No. 14 Alabama (11-3) did not play.

No. 15 Texas Tech (11-3) beat Winthrop 87-57.

No. 16 Louisville (11-3) did not play.

No. 17 Kansas (10-4) beat Davidson 90-61.

No. 18 Arkansas (11-3) did not play.

No. 19 Tennessee (10-4) did not play.

No. 20 Illinois (11-3) beat Missouri 91-48.

No. 21 Virginia (12-2) beat American 95-51.

No. 22 Florida (9-5) did not play.

No. 23 Georgia (13-1) beat West Georgia 103-74.

No. 24 USC (12-2) did not play.

No. 25 Iowa (12-2) did not play.

