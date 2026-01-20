NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

Receiving Yards Per Game G Ct ReYd RecYD D.Scudero, San Jose St. 12 88 1291 107.6 S.Bell, Uconn 13 101…

G Ct ReYd RecYD D.Scudero, San Jose St. 12 88 1291 107.6 S.Bell, Uconn 13 101 1276 98.2 M.Lemon, Southern Cal 12 79 1156 96.3 J.Smith, Ohio St. 13 87 1243 95.6 B.Sparks, Texas State 13 84 1200 92.3 E.McAlister, TCU 13 72 1190 91.5 K.Duff, Rutgers 12 60 1084 90.3 W.Young, North Texas 14 70 1264 90.3 D.Robinson, Florida St. 12 56 1081 90.1 C.Bowers, West Virginia 1 2 89 89.0 K.Singleton, South Florida 1 7 88 88.0 E.Messer, FAU 12 104 1052 87.7 J.Harris, Hawaii 11 49 963 87.5 C.Brazzell, Tennessee 12 62 1017 84.8 C.Dawn, Texas State 12 65 1006 83.8 T.Hurst, Georgia St. 12 71 1004 83.7 C.Bell, Louisville 11 72 917 83.4 C.Brown, Georgia Southern 13 65 1079 83.0 L.Bond, Boston College 12 88 993 82.8 N.McMillan, Buffalo 12 62 981 81.8 B.Thompson, Mississippi St. 13 57 1054 81.1 A.Smith, East Carolina 13 64 1053 81.0 D.Boston, Washington 11 62 881 80.1 C.Hendricks, Ohio 13 71 1037 79.8 C.Tate, Ohio St. 11 51 875 79.5 C.Rucker, Arkansas St. 13 75 1032 79.4 J.De Jesus, California 13 108 1029 79.2 C.Barkate, Duke 14 72 1106 79.0 J.Tyson, Arizona St. 9 61 711 79.0 J.Vandeross, Toledo 13 82 1008 77.5 I.Hooks, UAB 12 72 927 77.2 B.Pegan, Utah St. 12 60 926 77.2 B.Wesco, Clemson 7 31 537 76.7 M.Craver, Texas A&M 12 59 917 76.4 I.Strong, Rutgers 10 52 762 76.2 M.Toney, Miami 16 109 1211 75.7 A.Thomas, Houston 13 66 972 74.8 I.Sategna, Oklahoma 13 67 965 74.2 C.Braham, Memphis 12 63 889 74.1 T.King, New Mexico St. 8 41 588 73.5 O.Miller, Colorado 11 45 808 73.5 J.Cameron, Baylor 12 69 872 72.7 E.Heidenreich, Navy 13 51 941 72.4 J.Brown, Kansas St. 10 41 712 71.2 K.Concepcion, Texas A&M 13 61 919 70.7 K.Perry, Miami (Ohio) 14 43 976 69.7 J.Hudson, SMU 11 61 766 69.6 T.Walker, Oregon St. 12 68 823 68.6 M.Henry, W. Kentucky 13 55 888 68.3 C.Milliner, UAB 5 24 341 68.2 V.Snow, Buffalo 12 62 815 67.9 G.Benyard, Kennesaw St. 14 60 949 67.8 J.Lane, Southern Cal 11 49 745 67.7 G.Wilde, Northwestern 13 71 880 67.7 S.Wilson, Delaware 13 68 877 67.5 C.Nimrod, South Florida 7 23 466 66.6 J.Bradley, UNLV 14 58 931 66.5 H.Beatty, Illinois 13 70 864 66.5 P.Kingston, BYU 14 66 924 66.0 K.Singleton, South Florida 12 43 789 65.8 T.Harris, Virginia 13 59 847 65.2 C.Dorner, North Texas 14 56 911 65.1 D.Voisin, South Alabama 12 67 776 64.7 A.Perry, FIU 13 56 840 64.6 T.Moore, Clemson 13 52 837 64.4 B.Staley, Tennessee 13 68 837 64.4 K.Johnson, New Mexico 12 61 772 64.3 R.Wingo, Texas 13 54 834 64.2 O.Blake, Arkansas 12 58 769 64.1 D.Lacey, Marshall 12 65 769 64.1 E.Stowers, Vanderbilt 12 62 769 64.1 K.Shoels, San Jose St. 12 59 768 64.0 A.Evans, Mississippi St. 13 67 831 63.9 E.Henderson, Kansas 12 45 766 63.8 K.Hutson, Arizona 12 60 764 63.7 P.Ashlock, Hawaii 13 76 827 63.6 K.Duplessis, Delaware 13 60 824 63.4 M.Trigg, Baylor 11 50 694 63.1 J.Napier, San Diego St. 10 48 629 62.9 M.Matthews, Tennessee 13 53 813 62.5 C.Williams, Stanford 12 59 749 62.4 H.Wallace, Mississippi 15 61 934 62.3 T.Lockett, E. Michigan 1 5 62 62.0 T.Richardson, Vanderbilt 13 46 806 62.0 C.Roberts, BYU 13 54 802 61.7 J.Nicholas, Charlotte 12 60 740 61.7 J.Gibson, Umass 10 63 616 61.6 G.Bernard, Alabama 14 64 862 61.6 C.Cobb, Arkansas St. 13 73 797 61.3 M.Sanders, Georgia Southern 13 50 797 61.3 T.Grizzell, California 13 55 795 61.2 J.Dwyer, TCU 12 54 730 60.8 J.Barnes, Appalachian St. 10 55 608 60.8 D.McCuin, UTSA 12 65 726 60.5 Q.Brown, Duke 14 64 846 60.4 C.Douglas, Texas Tech 14 54 846 60.4 R.Davis, Utah 12 62 725 60.4 A.Williams, Clemson 10 55 604 60.4 J.Sherrill, Vanderbilt 13 54 784 60.3 J.Platt, FAU 12 46 720 60.0 J.Thomas, Old Dominion 12 41 719 59.9 S.Knotts, Maryland 12 44 717 59.8 E.Sarratt, Indiana 14 65 830 59.3 C.Coleman, Auburn 12 56 708 59.0 T.Brown, Old Dominion 13 38 762 58.6 O.Cooper, Indiana 16 69 937 58.6 A.Waseem, FAU 12 66 699 58.2 Z.Branch, Georgia 14 81 811 57.9 L.Smith, San Jose St. 12 43 688 57.3 B.Boyd, Utah St. 13 46 743 57.2 K.Coleman, Missouri 13 66 732 56.3 N.Harbor, South Carolina 11 30 618 56.2 R.Harris, Boston College 12 39 673 56.1 T.Koziol, Houston 13 74 727 55.9 J.Shipp, North Carolina 12 60 671 55.9 J.Meredith, Washington St. 13 57 723 55.6 H.Mack, E. Michigan 6 20 333 55.5 W.Davis, UTEP 11 26 610 55.5 N.Marsh, Michigan St. 12 59 662 55.2 D.Faupel, New Mexico St. 12 61 661 55.1 D.Stribling, Mississippi 15 55 811 54.1 R.Williams, Pittsburgh 13 51 701 53.9 S.Sampson, Louisiana-Lafayette 10 32 537 53.7 J.Freeman, Fresno St. 12 52 642 53.5 K.Johnson, Pittsburgh 13 48 695 53.5 M.Williams, Akron 12 45 641 53.4 J.Faison, Notre Dame 12 49 640 53.3 R.Brinson, SMU 12 43 638 53.2 Y.Smith, East Carolina 11 44 583 53.0 K.Odom, UTEP 11 62 582 52.9 J.Robinson, Missouri St. 12 44 632 52.7 E.Metcalf, Southern Miss. 13 54 683 52.5 M.Fields, Notre Dame 12 36 630 52.5 C.Marshall, Boise St. 11 30 574 52.2 O.Kelly, Michigan St. 12 47 626 52.2 C.Allen, Cincinnati 13 51 674 51.8 A.Hawkins, Baylor 12 53 621 51.8 D.Johnson, Jacksonville St. 14 30 724 51.7 S.Preston, Tulane 14 43 723 51.6 N.Hunter, Nebraska 12 43 617 51.4 N.Gladding, Old Dominion 13 51 667 51.3 D.Stroman, Appalachian St. 13 35 666 51.2 V.Brown, Florida 10 40 512 51.2 M.Fox, E. Michigan 1 1 51 51.0 Z.Booker, Tulsa 8 44 407 50.9 E.Rivers, Georgia Tech 13 46 658 50.6 R.Virgil, Texas Tech 14 57 705 50.4 T.Lockett, E. Michigan 4 14 201 50.2 A.Marsh, Michigan 13 45 651 50.1 C.Barnes, Wake Forest 11 39 547 49.7 J.Robinson, Georgia St. 12 58 595 49.6 J.Tibbs, Kansas St. 12 47 595 49.6 R.Sharpe, Arkansas 12 41 592 49.3 K.Wilson, Baylor 12 44 591 49.2 D.Luke, Missouri St. 13 43 640 49.2 C.Moss, Kennesaw St. 14 45 689 49.2 R.Williams, Alabama 14 49 689 49.2 D.Lee, Liberty 12 32 589 49.1 Y.Knight, SMU 13 54 637 49.0 C.Lacy, Louisville 13 60 635 48.8 C.Harris, Air Force 12 35 584 48.7 T.Anderson, NC State 13 39 629 48.4 D.Moore, Texas 11 38 532 48.4 D.Sheffield, Rutgers 12 44 577 48.1 T.Carter, Texas Tech 13 55 624 48.0 L.Ellis, James Madison 13 36 624 48.0 B.Foley, Tulsa 11 37 528 48.0 M.Benson, Oregon 15 43 719 47.9 J.Hawkins, Memphis 13 38 623 47.9 D.Henry, FAU 12 40 575 47.9 D.Bentley, Utah 13 48 620 47.7 D.Burks, Oklahoma 13 57 620 47.7 M.Danzy, Florida St. 12 27 571 47.6 D.Wade, UCF 11 43 523 47.5 K.Hutchinson, W. Kentucky 13 66 618 47.5 M.Jackson, Purdue 12 63 570 47.5 J.Warren, Colorado St. 2 7 95 47.5 C.Hernandez, Wake Forest 13 40 611 47.0 A.Greene, Virginia Tech 11 31 516 46.9 I.Cummings, Appalachian St. 8 37 374 46.8 K.Marion, Miami 16 57 746 46.6 B.Ford, Boise St. 7 21 325 46.4 D.Martin, Kent St. 11 33 507 46.1 N.Trujillo, Louisiana-Monroe 8 23 368 46.0 J.Koger, South Florida 13 38 597 45.9 C.Weaver, Miami (Ohio) 14 45 642 45.9 L.Lewis, Cent. Michigan 13 43 596 45.8 M.Coleman, North Texas 12 47 550 45.8 S.Johnson, Houston 6 13 275 45.8 J.Cook, Syracuse 12 45 549 45.8 C.Lacy, Middle Tennessee 12 38 549 45.8 V.Jacobs, South Carolina 12 32 548 45.7 D.Alexander, Mississippi 15 44 684 45.6 C.Eakin, Texas Tech 14 48 637 45.5 R.Mothershed, Troy 2 11 91 45.5 J.Farooq, Maryland 12 58 545 45.4 S.Roush, Stanford 12 49 545 45.4 T.Freeman, Washington St. 13 54 590 45.4 E.Mosley, Texas 9 28 408 45.3 D.Reid, Pittsburgh 7 23 317 45.3

