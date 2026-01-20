NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

Receiving Yards Per Game
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|D.Scudero, San Jose St.
|12
|88
|1291
|107.6
|S.Bell, Uconn
|13
|101
|1276
|98.2
|M.Lemon, Southern Cal
|12
|79
|1156
|96.3
|J.Smith, Ohio St.
|13
|87
|1243
|95.6
|B.Sparks, Texas State
|13
|84
|1200
|92.3
|E.McAlister, TCU
|13
|72
|1190
|91.5
|K.Duff, Rutgers
|12
|60
|1084
|90.3
|W.Young, North Texas
|14
|70
|1264
|90.3
|D.Robinson, Florida St.
|12
|56
|1081
|90.1
|C.Bowers, West Virginia
|1
|2
|89
|89.0
|K.Singleton, South Florida
|1
|7
|88
|88.0
|E.Messer, FAU
|12
|104
|1052
|87.7
|J.Harris, Hawaii
|11
|49
|963
|87.5
|C.Brazzell, Tennessee
|12
|62
|1017
|84.8
|C.Dawn, Texas State
|12
|65
|1006
|83.8
|T.Hurst, Georgia St.
|12
|71
|1004
|83.7
|C.Bell, Louisville
|11
|72
|917
|83.4
|C.Brown, Georgia Southern
|13
|65
|1079
|83.0
|L.Bond, Boston College
|12
|88
|993
|82.8
|N.McMillan, Buffalo
|12
|62
|981
|81.8
|B.Thompson, Mississippi St.
|13
|57
|1054
|81.1
|A.Smith, East Carolina
|13
|64
|1053
|81.0
|D.Boston, Washington
|11
|62
|881
|80.1
|C.Hendricks, Ohio
|13
|71
|1037
|79.8
|C.Tate, Ohio St.
|11
|51
|875
|79.5
|C.Rucker, Arkansas St.
|13
|75
|1032
|79.4
|J.De Jesus, California
|13
|108
|1029
|79.2
|C.Barkate, Duke
|14
|72
|1106
|79.0
|J.Tyson, Arizona St.
|9
|61
|711
|79.0
|J.Vandeross, Toledo
|13
|82
|1008
|77.5
|I.Hooks, UAB
|12
|72
|927
|77.2
|B.Pegan, Utah St.
|12
|60
|926
|77.2
|B.Wesco, Clemson
|7
|31
|537
|76.7
|M.Craver, Texas A&M
|12
|59
|917
|76.4
|I.Strong, Rutgers
|10
|52
|762
|76.2
|M.Toney, Miami
|16
|109
|1211
|75.7
|A.Thomas, Houston
|13
|66
|972
|74.8
|I.Sategna, Oklahoma
|13
|67
|965
|74.2
|C.Braham, Memphis
|12
|63
|889
|74.1
|T.King, New Mexico St.
|8
|41
|588
|73.5
|O.Miller, Colorado
|11
|45
|808
|73.5
|J.Cameron, Baylor
|12
|69
|872
|72.7
|E.Heidenreich, Navy
|13
|51
|941
|72.4
|J.Brown, Kansas St.
|10
|41
|712
|71.2
|K.Concepcion, Texas A&M
|13
|61
|919
|70.7
|K.Perry, Miami (Ohio)
|14
|43
|976
|69.7
|J.Hudson, SMU
|11
|61
|766
|69.6
|T.Walker, Oregon St.
|12
|68
|823
|68.6
|M.Henry, W. Kentucky
|13
|55
|888
|68.3
|C.Milliner, UAB
|5
|24
|341
|68.2
|V.Snow, Buffalo
|12
|62
|815
|67.9
|G.Benyard, Kennesaw St.
|14
|60
|949
|67.8
|J.Lane, Southern Cal
|11
|49
|745
|67.7
|G.Wilde, Northwestern
|13
|71
|880
|67.7
|S.Wilson, Delaware
|13
|68
|877
|67.5
|C.Nimrod, South Florida
|7
|23
|466
|66.6
|J.Bradley, UNLV
|14
|58
|931
|66.5
|H.Beatty, Illinois
|13
|70
|864
|66.5
|P.Kingston, BYU
|14
|66
|924
|66.0
|K.Singleton, South Florida
|12
|43
|789
|65.8
|T.Harris, Virginia
|13
|59
|847
|65.2
|C.Dorner, North Texas
|14
|56
|911
|65.1
|D.Voisin, South Alabama
|12
|67
|776
|64.7
|A.Perry, FIU
|13
|56
|840
|64.6
|T.Moore, Clemson
|13
|52
|837
|64.4
|B.Staley, Tennessee
|13
|68
|837
|64.4
|K.Johnson, New Mexico
|12
|61
|772
|64.3
|R.Wingo, Texas
|13
|54
|834
|64.2
|O.Blake, Arkansas
|12
|58
|769
|64.1
|D.Lacey, Marshall
|12
|65
|769
|64.1
|E.Stowers, Vanderbilt
|12
|62
|769
|64.1
|K.Shoels, San Jose St.
|12
|59
|768
|64.0
|A.Evans, Mississippi St.
|13
|67
|831
|63.9
|E.Henderson, Kansas
|12
|45
|766
|63.8
|K.Hutson, Arizona
|12
|60
|764
|63.7
|P.Ashlock, Hawaii
|13
|76
|827
|63.6
|K.Duplessis, Delaware
|13
|60
|824
|63.4
|M.Trigg, Baylor
|11
|50
|694
|63.1
|J.Napier, San Diego St.
|10
|48
|629
|62.9
|M.Matthews, Tennessee
|13
|53
|813
|62.5
|C.Williams, Stanford
|12
|59
|749
|62.4
|H.Wallace, Mississippi
|15
|61
|934
|62.3
|T.Lockett, E. Michigan
|1
|5
|62
|62.0
|T.Richardson, Vanderbilt
|13
|46
|806
|62.0
|C.Roberts, BYU
|13
|54
|802
|61.7
|J.Nicholas, Charlotte
|12
|60
|740
|61.7
|J.Gibson, Umass
|10
|63
|616
|61.6
|G.Bernard, Alabama
|14
|64
|862
|61.6
|C.Cobb, Arkansas St.
|13
|73
|797
|61.3
|M.Sanders, Georgia Southern
|13
|50
|797
|61.3
|T.Grizzell, California
|13
|55
|795
|61.2
|J.Dwyer, TCU
|12
|54
|730
|60.8
|J.Barnes, Appalachian St.
|10
|55
|608
|60.8
|D.McCuin, UTSA
|12
|65
|726
|60.5
|Q.Brown, Duke
|14
|64
|846
|60.4
|C.Douglas, Texas Tech
|14
|54
|846
|60.4
|R.Davis, Utah
|12
|62
|725
|60.4
|A.Williams, Clemson
|10
|55
|604
|60.4
|J.Sherrill, Vanderbilt
|13
|54
|784
|60.3
|J.Platt, FAU
|12
|46
|720
|60.0
|J.Thomas, Old Dominion
|12
|41
|719
|59.9
|S.Knotts, Maryland
|12
|44
|717
|59.8
|E.Sarratt, Indiana
|14
|65
|830
|59.3
|C.Coleman, Auburn
|12
|56
|708
|59.0
|T.Brown, Old Dominion
|13
|38
|762
|58.6
|O.Cooper, Indiana
|16
|69
|937
|58.6
|A.Waseem, FAU
|12
|66
|699
|58.2
|Z.Branch, Georgia
|14
|81
|811
|57.9
|L.Smith, San Jose St.
|12
|43
|688
|57.3
|B.Boyd, Utah St.
|13
|46
|743
|57.2
|K.Coleman, Missouri
|13
|66
|732
|56.3
|N.Harbor, South Carolina
|11
|30
|618
|56.2
|R.Harris, Boston College
|12
|39
|673
|56.1
|T.Koziol, Houston
|13
|74
|727
|55.9
|J.Shipp, North Carolina
|12
|60
|671
|55.9
|J.Meredith, Washington St.
|13
|57
|723
|55.6
|H.Mack, E. Michigan
|6
|20
|333
|55.5
|W.Davis, UTEP
|11
|26
|610
|55.5
|N.Marsh, Michigan St.
|12
|59
|662
|55.2
|D.Faupel, New Mexico St.
|12
|61
|661
|55.1
|D.Stribling, Mississippi
|15
|55
|811
|54.1
|R.Williams, Pittsburgh
|13
|51
|701
|53.9
|S.Sampson, Louisiana-Lafayette
|10
|32
|537
|53.7
|J.Freeman, Fresno St.
|12
|52
|642
|53.5
|K.Johnson, Pittsburgh
|13
|48
|695
|53.5
|M.Williams, Akron
|12
|45
|641
|53.4
|J.Faison, Notre Dame
|12
|49
|640
|53.3
|R.Brinson, SMU
|12
|43
|638
|53.2
|Y.Smith, East Carolina
|11
|44
|583
|53.0
|K.Odom, UTEP
|11
|62
|582
|52.9
|J.Robinson, Missouri St.
|12
|44
|632
|52.7
|E.Metcalf, Southern Miss.
|13
|54
|683
|52.5
|M.Fields, Notre Dame
|12
|36
|630
|52.5
|C.Marshall, Boise St.
|11
|30
|574
|52.2
|O.Kelly, Michigan St.
|12
|47
|626
|52.2
|C.Allen, Cincinnati
|13
|51
|674
|51.8
|A.Hawkins, Baylor
|12
|53
|621
|51.8
|D.Johnson, Jacksonville St.
|14
|30
|724
|51.7
|S.Preston, Tulane
|14
|43
|723
|51.6
|N.Hunter, Nebraska
|12
|43
|617
|51.4
|N.Gladding, Old Dominion
|13
|51
|667
|51.3
|D.Stroman, Appalachian St.
|13
|35
|666
|51.2
|V.Brown, Florida
|10
|40
|512
|51.2
|M.Fox, E. Michigan
|1
|1
|51
|51.0
|Z.Booker, Tulsa
|8
|44
|407
|50.9
|E.Rivers, Georgia Tech
|13
|46
|658
|50.6
|R.Virgil, Texas Tech
|14
|57
|705
|50.4
|T.Lockett, E. Michigan
|4
|14
|201
|50.2
|A.Marsh, Michigan
|13
|45
|651
|50.1
|C.Barnes, Wake Forest
|11
|39
|547
|49.7
|J.Robinson, Georgia St.
|12
|58
|595
|49.6
|J.Tibbs, Kansas St.
|12
|47
|595
|49.6
|R.Sharpe, Arkansas
|12
|41
|592
|49.3
|K.Wilson, Baylor
|12
|44
|591
|49.2
|D.Luke, Missouri St.
|13
|43
|640
|49.2
|C.Moss, Kennesaw St.
|14
|45
|689
|49.2
|R.Williams, Alabama
|14
|49
|689
|49.2
|D.Lee, Liberty
|12
|32
|589
|49.1
|Y.Knight, SMU
|13
|54
|637
|49.0
|C.Lacy, Louisville
|13
|60
|635
|48.8
|C.Harris, Air Force
|12
|35
|584
|48.7
|T.Anderson, NC State
|13
|39
|629
|48.4
|D.Moore, Texas
|11
|38
|532
|48.4
|D.Sheffield, Rutgers
|12
|44
|577
|48.1
|T.Carter, Texas Tech
|13
|55
|624
|48.0
|L.Ellis, James Madison
|13
|36
|624
|48.0
|B.Foley, Tulsa
|11
|37
|528
|48.0
|M.Benson, Oregon
|15
|43
|719
|47.9
|J.Hawkins, Memphis
|13
|38
|623
|47.9
|D.Henry, FAU
|12
|40
|575
|47.9
|D.Bentley, Utah
|13
|48
|620
|47.7
|D.Burks, Oklahoma
|13
|57
|620
|47.7
|M.Danzy, Florida St.
|12
|27
|571
|47.6
|D.Wade, UCF
|11
|43
|523
|47.5
|K.Hutchinson, W. Kentucky
|13
|66
|618
|47.5
|M.Jackson, Purdue
|12
|63
|570
|47.5
|J.Warren, Colorado St.
|2
|7
|95
|47.5
|C.Hernandez, Wake Forest
|13
|40
|611
|47.0
|A.Greene, Virginia Tech
|11
|31
|516
|46.9
|I.Cummings, Appalachian St.
|8
|37
|374
|46.8
|K.Marion, Miami
|16
|57
|746
|46.6
|B.Ford, Boise St.
|7
|21
|325
|46.4
|D.Martin, Kent St.
|11
|33
|507
|46.1
|N.Trujillo, Louisiana-Monroe
|8
|23
|368
|46.0
|J.Koger, South Florida
|13
|38
|597
|45.9
|C.Weaver, Miami (Ohio)
|14
|45
|642
|45.9
|L.Lewis, Cent. Michigan
|13
|43
|596
|45.8
|M.Coleman, North Texas
|12
|47
|550
|45.8
|S.Johnson, Houston
|6
|13
|275
|45.8
|J.Cook, Syracuse
|12
|45
|549
|45.8
|C.Lacy, Middle Tennessee
|12
|38
|549
|45.8
|V.Jacobs, South Carolina
|12
|32
|548
|45.7
|D.Alexander, Mississippi
|15
|44
|684
|45.6
|C.Eakin, Texas Tech
|14
|48
|637
|45.5
|R.Mothershed, Troy
|2
|11
|91
|45.5
|J.Farooq, Maryland
|12
|58
|545
|45.4
|S.Roush, Stanford
|12
|49
|545
|45.4
|T.Freeman, Washington St.
|13
|54
|590
|45.4
|E.Mosley, Texas
|9
|28
|408
|45.3
|D.Reid, Pittsburgh
|7
|23
|317
|45.3
