NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg C.Cook, Jacksonville St. 13 295 1659 16 127.6 A.Hardy, Missouri 13 256 1649 16 126.8 E.Dickens, Liberty 11 229 1339 16 121.7 E.Johnson, Nebraska 12 251 1451 12 120.9 J.Love, Notre Dame 12 199 1372 18 114.3 C.Hawkins, North Texas 13 231 1434 25 110.3 K.Allen, Penn St. 12 210 1303 15 108.6 S.Bangura, Ohio 13 241 1392 15 107.1 K.Lacy, Mississippi 14 295 1464 23 104.6 A.Raymond, Rutgers 12 244 1241 13 103.4 K.Owens, FIU 13 213 1334 11 102.6 L.Martin, BYU 13 236 1305 12 100.4 B.Horvath, Navy 12 224 1200 16 100.0 L.Sutton, San Diego St. 13 254 1297 10 99.8 W.Knight, James Madison 14 207 1373 9 98.1 J.Baugh, Florida 12 220 1170 8 97.5 D.Richardson, Tulsa 11 212 1065 5 96.8 C.Edwards, Uconn 13 210 1240 15 95.4 R.Brown, Arizona St. 12 186 1141 4 95.1 R.Henry, UTSA 11 151 1045 9 95.0 C.Hellums, Army 13 304 1223 18 94.1 D.Trayanum, Toledo 11 182 1015 12 92.3 L.Szarka, Air Force 10 190 922 13 92.2 A.Hankerson, Oregon St. 12 247 1086 9 90.5 K.Bullock, South Alabama 12 218 1085 14 90.4 M.Washington, Arkansas 12 167 1070 8 89.2 L.Pare, Texas State 13 210 1128 12 86.8 C.Hansen, Iowa St. 11 187 950 6 86.4 O.Arnold, Georgia Southern 12 144 1032 5 86.0 J.Gant, Akron 12 213 1032 6 86.0 H.Smothers, NC State 11 160 939 6 85.4 J.Marshall, Michigan 11 150 932 10 84.7 D.McMillan, E. Michigan 12 177 1014 4 84.5 B.Brown, South Florida 12 175 1008 14 84.0 C.Joseph, Old Dominion 12 158 1007 13 83.9 B.Jackson, Ohio St. 13 179 1090 6 83.8 D.Bishop, Tennessee 13 182 1076 16 82.8 J.Taylor, Virginia 13 222 1062 14 81.7 N.Sheppard, Duke 14 200 1132 11 80.9 J.Cobb, Auburn 12 175 969 5 80.8 D.Riley, Boise St. 14 195 1125 10 80.4 C.Dickey, Texas Tech 14 209 1124 14 80.3 K.Moulton, Iowa 11 170 878 5 79.8 J.Thomas, UNLV 13 148 1036 12 79.7 H.King, Georgia Tech 12 185 953 15 79.4 M.Fletcher, Miami 12 177 947 10 78.9 S.Lawrence, Missouri St. 13 199 1021 7 78.5 C.Komolafe, Northwestern 12 190 941 11 78.4 J.Buckley, W. Michigan 13 179 1003 9 77.2 C.Creel, Jacksonville St. 14 182 1075 7 76.8 J.Jackson, Kansas St. 12 169 911 8 75.9 D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 12 179 907 10 75.6 W.Parker, Utah 13 149 981 6 75.5 D.Connors, Houston 13 200 977 6 75.2 J.Jackson, UAB 12 167 900 5 75.0 K.Miller, Southern Cal 13 156 972 8 74.8 C.Wright, N. Illinois 12 196 875 5 72.9 K.Raphael, California 13 233 944 13 72.6 R.Dubinion, Appalachian St. 12 174 868 4 72.3 R.Hemby, Indiana 14 194 1007 7 71.9 M.Ford, Stanford 9 145 643 4 71.4 D.Dampier, Utah 12 146 835 10 69.6 A.Tecza, Navy 13 158 902 10 69.4 B.Lowry, W. Michigan 14 203 963 14 68.8 Q.Jackson, Rice 13 180 889 6 68.4 J.Middlebrook, Middle Tennessee 11 140 752 4 68.4 R.Fields, Oklahoma St. 9 124 614 1 68.2 P.Navarro, Ohio 13 160 886 9 68.2 T.Richard, Boston College 11 145 749 9 68.1 N.Frazier, Georgia 14 173 947 6 67.6 J.Ducker, Temple 12 157 809 7 67.4 D.Taylor, Minnesota 10 143 670 4 67.0 Q.Wisner, Texas 9 131 597 3 66.3 D.Pavia, Vanderbilt 13 167 862 10 66.3 S.McGowan, Kentucky 11 165 725 12 65.9 B.Washington, Baylor 12 154 788 6 65.7 I.Mahdi, Arizona 13 133 853 4 65.6 D.Mockobee, Purdue 8 125 521 4 65.1 T.Green, Arkansas 12 139 777 8 64.8 K.Black, Indiana 14 158 897 8 64.1 J.Pittman, Southern Miss. 11 156 695 8 63.2 J.Coleman, Washington 12 156 758 15 63.2 A.Henderson, Buffalo 12 182 755 6 62.9 A.Randall, Clemson 13 168 814 10 62.6 O.Allen, Air Force 12 132 750 5 62.5 J.Turner, Pittsburgh 12 140 745 7 62.1 J.Williams, Texas Tech 14 155 868 6 62.0 Y.Willis, Syracuse 9 129 558 4 62.0 L.Montgomery, East Carolina 12 156 742 7 61.8 A.Sama, Iowa St. 12 140 732 5 61.0 T.Harden, SMU 13 171 787 9 60.5 C.Del Rio-Wilson, Marshall 11 160 660 6 60.0 T.Johnson, N. Illinois 12 124 712 4 59.3 M.Montgomery, UCF 12 143 705 4 58.8 D.Hishaw, Kansas 10 124 587 5 58.7 B.Davis, Louisiana-Lafayette 13 158 763 6 58.7 S.Gaines, Boise St. 14 161 811 8 57.9 T.Meadows, Troy 12 159 695 6 57.9 Z.Perry, Louisiana-Lafayette 12 138 689 8 57.4 B.Jackson, Texas State 13 174 744 17 57.2 B.Barnes, Utah St. 13 189 740 10 56.9 C.Ramseur, Nevada 12 139 683 5 56.9 F.Bothwell, Mississippi St. 12 142 677 6 56.4 M.Davis, Utah St. 13 131 731 8 56.2 L.Winfield, Louisiana-Lafayette 12 152 667 9 55.6 J.Brunson, Miami (Ohio) 14 164 767 4 54.8 C.Bennett, Kennesaw St. 14 157 764 4 54.6 G.Garcia, Kent St. 12 146 647 3 53.9 C.Weigman, Houston 13 171 700 11 53.8 K.Drones, Virginia Tech 12 170 644 9 53.7 B.Lewis, Memphis 13 152 669 9 51.5 K.Kelly, Ball St. 12 211 608 5 50.7 B.McReynolds, Louisiana-Monroe 12 123 606 3 50.5 K.Phillips, South Alabama 12 126 605 3 50.4 C.Thevenin, Louisiana Tech 13 131 634 8 48.8 K.Vorhees, Washington St. 12 138 576 5 48.0 J.Lewis, Appalachian St. 13 140 618 6 47.5 C.Valentine, Illinois 13 131 614 4 47.2 D.Williams, Washington 13 143 611 6 47.0 T.Castellanos, Florida St. 12 137 557 9 46.4 R.Ashford, Wake Forest 12 130 554 9 46.2 B.Donelson, Fresno St. 13 140 600 5 46.2 D.Booth, Mississippi St. 12 136 553 7 46.1 C.Jenkins, Rice 12 151 531 5 44.2 M.Gronowski, Iowa 13 130 545 16 41.9 D.Williams, Maryland 12 128 501 3 41.8 K.Clay, Arkansas St. 13 139 523 3 40.2 B.Bachmeier, BYU 14 147 527 11 37.6 J.Mateer, Oklahoma 12 149 431 8 35.9 J.Raynor, Arkansas St. 13 154 423 7 32.5 J.French, Georgia Southern 13 133 315 6 24.2 L.Sellers, South Carolina 12 149 270 5 22.5

