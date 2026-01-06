NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|C.Cook, Jacksonville St.
|13
|295
|1659
|16
|127.6
|A.Hardy, Missouri
|13
|256
|1649
|16
|126.8
|E.Dickens, Liberty
|11
|229
|1339
|16
|121.7
|E.Johnson, Nebraska
|12
|251
|1451
|12
|120.9
|J.Love, Notre Dame
|12
|199
|1372
|18
|114.3
|C.Hawkins, North Texas
|13
|231
|1434
|25
|110.3
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|12
|210
|1303
|15
|108.6
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|13
|241
|1392
|15
|107.1
|K.Lacy, Mississippi
|14
|295
|1464
|23
|104.6
|A.Raymond, Rutgers
|12
|244
|1241
|13
|103.4
|K.Owens, FIU
|13
|213
|1334
|11
|102.6
|L.Martin, BYU
|13
|236
|1305
|12
|100.4
|B.Horvath, Navy
|12
|224
|1200
|16
|100.0
|L.Sutton, San Diego St.
|13
|254
|1297
|10
|99.8
|W.Knight, James Madison
|14
|207
|1373
|9
|98.1
|J.Baugh, Florida
|12
|220
|1170
|8
|97.5
|D.Richardson, Tulsa
|11
|212
|1065
|5
|96.8
|C.Edwards, Uconn
|13
|210
|1240
|15
|95.4
|R.Brown, Arizona St.
|12
|186
|1141
|4
|95.1
|R.Henry, UTSA
|11
|151
|1045
|9
|95.0
|C.Hellums, Army
|13
|304
|1223
|18
|94.1
|D.Trayanum, Toledo
|11
|182
|1015
|12
|92.3
|L.Szarka, Air Force
|10
|190
|922
|13
|92.2
|A.Hankerson, Oregon St.
|12
|247
|1086
|9
|90.5
|K.Bullock, South Alabama
|12
|218
|1085
|14
|90.4
|M.Washington, Arkansas
|12
|167
|1070
|8
|89.2
|L.Pare, Texas State
|13
|210
|1128
|12
|86.8
|C.Hansen, Iowa St.
|11
|187
|950
|6
|86.4
|O.Arnold, Georgia Southern
|12
|144
|1032
|5
|86.0
|J.Gant, Akron
|12
|213
|1032
|6
|86.0
|H.Smothers, NC State
|11
|160
|939
|6
|85.4
|J.Marshall, Michigan
|11
|150
|932
|10
|84.7
|D.McMillan, E. Michigan
|12
|177
|1014
|4
|84.5
|B.Brown, South Florida
|12
|175
|1008
|14
|84.0
|C.Joseph, Old Dominion
|12
|158
|1007
|13
|83.9
|B.Jackson, Ohio St.
|13
|179
|1090
|6
|83.8
|D.Bishop, Tennessee
|13
|182
|1076
|16
|82.8
|J.Taylor, Virginia
|13
|222
|1062
|14
|81.7
|N.Sheppard, Duke
|14
|200
|1132
|11
|80.9
|J.Cobb, Auburn
|12
|175
|969
|5
|80.8
|D.Riley, Boise St.
|14
|195
|1125
|10
|80.4
|C.Dickey, Texas Tech
|14
|209
|1124
|14
|80.3
|K.Moulton, Iowa
|11
|170
|878
|5
|79.8
|J.Thomas, UNLV
|13
|148
|1036
|12
|79.7
|H.King, Georgia Tech
|12
|185
|953
|15
|79.4
|M.Fletcher, Miami
|12
|177
|947
|10
|78.9
|S.Lawrence, Missouri St.
|13
|199
|1021
|7
|78.5
|C.Komolafe, Northwestern
|12
|190
|941
|11
|78.4
|J.Buckley, W. Michigan
|13
|179
|1003
|9
|77.2
|C.Creel, Jacksonville St.
|14
|182
|1075
|7
|76.8
|J.Jackson, Kansas St.
|12
|169
|911
|8
|75.9
|D.Claiborne, Wake Forest
|12
|179
|907
|10
|75.6
|W.Parker, Utah
|13
|149
|981
|6
|75.5
|D.Connors, Houston
|13
|200
|977
|6
|75.2
|J.Jackson, UAB
|12
|167
|900
|5
|75.0
|K.Miller, Southern Cal
|13
|156
|972
|8
|74.8
|C.Wright, N. Illinois
|12
|196
|875
|5
|72.9
|K.Raphael, California
|13
|233
|944
|13
|72.6
|R.Dubinion, Appalachian St.
|12
|174
|868
|4
|72.3
|R.Hemby, Indiana
|14
|194
|1007
|7
|71.9
|M.Ford, Stanford
|9
|145
|643
|4
|71.4
|D.Dampier, Utah
|12
|146
|835
|10
|69.6
|A.Tecza, Navy
|13
|158
|902
|10
|69.4
|B.Lowry, W. Michigan
|14
|203
|963
|14
|68.8
|Q.Jackson, Rice
|13
|180
|889
|6
|68.4
|J.Middlebrook, Middle Tennessee
|11
|140
|752
|4
|68.4
|R.Fields, Oklahoma St.
|9
|124
|614
|1
|68.2
|P.Navarro, Ohio
|13
|160
|886
|9
|68.2
|T.Richard, Boston College
|11
|145
|749
|9
|68.1
|N.Frazier, Georgia
|14
|173
|947
|6
|67.6
|J.Ducker, Temple
|12
|157
|809
|7
|67.4
|D.Taylor, Minnesota
|10
|143
|670
|4
|67.0
|Q.Wisner, Texas
|9
|131
|597
|3
|66.3
|D.Pavia, Vanderbilt
|13
|167
|862
|10
|66.3
|S.McGowan, Kentucky
|11
|165
|725
|12
|65.9
|B.Washington, Baylor
|12
|154
|788
|6
|65.7
|I.Mahdi, Arizona
|13
|133
|853
|4
|65.6
|D.Mockobee, Purdue
|8
|125
|521
|4
|65.1
|T.Green, Arkansas
|12
|139
|777
|8
|64.8
|K.Black, Indiana
|14
|158
|897
|8
|64.1
|J.Pittman, Southern Miss.
|11
|156
|695
|8
|63.2
|J.Coleman, Washington
|12
|156
|758
|15
|63.2
|A.Henderson, Buffalo
|12
|182
|755
|6
|62.9
|A.Randall, Clemson
|13
|168
|814
|10
|62.6
|O.Allen, Air Force
|12
|132
|750
|5
|62.5
|J.Turner, Pittsburgh
|12
|140
|745
|7
|62.1
|J.Williams, Texas Tech
|14
|155
|868
|6
|62.0
|Y.Willis, Syracuse
|9
|129
|558
|4
|62.0
|L.Montgomery, East Carolina
|12
|156
|742
|7
|61.8
|A.Sama, Iowa St.
|12
|140
|732
|5
|61.0
|T.Harden, SMU
|13
|171
|787
|9
|60.5
|C.Del Rio-Wilson, Marshall
|11
|160
|660
|6
|60.0
|T.Johnson, N. Illinois
|12
|124
|712
|4
|59.3
|M.Montgomery, UCF
|12
|143
|705
|4
|58.8
|D.Hishaw, Kansas
|10
|124
|587
|5
|58.7
|B.Davis, Louisiana-Lafayette
|13
|158
|763
|6
|58.7
|S.Gaines, Boise St.
|14
|161
|811
|8
|57.9
|T.Meadows, Troy
|12
|159
|695
|6
|57.9
|Z.Perry, Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|138
|689
|8
|57.4
|B.Jackson, Texas State
|13
|174
|744
|17
|57.2
|B.Barnes, Utah St.
|13
|189
|740
|10
|56.9
|C.Ramseur, Nevada
|12
|139
|683
|5
|56.9
|F.Bothwell, Mississippi St.
|12
|142
|677
|6
|56.4
|M.Davis, Utah St.
|13
|131
|731
|8
|56.2
|L.Winfield, Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|152
|667
|9
|55.6
|J.Brunson, Miami (Ohio)
|14
|164
|767
|4
|54.8
|C.Bennett, Kennesaw St.
|14
|157
|764
|4
|54.6
|G.Garcia, Kent St.
|12
|146
|647
|3
|53.9
|C.Weigman, Houston
|13
|171
|700
|11
|53.8
|K.Drones, Virginia Tech
|12
|170
|644
|9
|53.7
|B.Lewis, Memphis
|13
|152
|669
|9
|51.5
|K.Kelly, Ball St.
|12
|211
|608
|5
|50.7
|B.McReynolds, Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|123
|606
|3
|50.5
|K.Phillips, South Alabama
|12
|126
|605
|3
|50.4
|C.Thevenin, Louisiana Tech
|13
|131
|634
|8
|48.8
|K.Vorhees, Washington St.
|12
|138
|576
|5
|48.0
|J.Lewis, Appalachian St.
|13
|140
|618
|6
|47.5
|C.Valentine, Illinois
|13
|131
|614
|4
|47.2
|D.Williams, Washington
|13
|143
|611
|6
|47.0
|T.Castellanos, Florida St.
|12
|137
|557
|9
|46.4
|R.Ashford, Wake Forest
|12
|130
|554
|9
|46.2
|B.Donelson, Fresno St.
|13
|140
|600
|5
|46.2
|D.Booth, Mississippi St.
|12
|136
|553
|7
|46.1
|C.Jenkins, Rice
|12
|151
|531
|5
|44.2
|M.Gronowski, Iowa
|13
|130
|545
|16
|41.9
|D.Williams, Maryland
|12
|128
|501
|3
|41.8
|K.Clay, Arkansas St.
|13
|139
|523
|3
|40.2
|B.Bachmeier, BYU
|14
|147
|527
|11
|37.6
|J.Mateer, Oklahoma
|12
|149
|431
|8
|35.9
|J.Raynor, Arkansas St.
|13
|154
|423
|7
|32.5
|J.French, Georgia Southern
|13
|133
|315
|6
|24.2
|L.Sellers, South Carolina
|12
|149
|270
|5
|22.5
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.