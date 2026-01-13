NCAA FBS Individual Leading Passers

Leading Passers G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts F.Mendoza, Indiana 15 352 257 6 3349 41 188.0 J.Sayin, Ohio…

Leading Passers

G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts F.Mendoza, Indiana 15 352 257 6 3349 41 188.0 J.Sayin, Ohio St. 14 391 301 8 3610 32 177.5 D.Pavia, Vanderbilt 13 378 267 8 3539 29 170.4 D.Mestemaker, North Texas 14 463 319 9 4379 34 168.7 C.Carr, Notre Dame 12 293 195 6 2741 24 168.1 B.Brown, South Florida 12 341 226 7 3158 28 167.1 B.Jackson, Texas State 13 352 251 7 3223 21 163.9 D.Moore, Oregon 15 412 296 10 3565 30 163.7 D.Williams, Washington 13 354 246 8 3065 25 161.0 J.Fagnano, Uconn 12 413 285 1 3446 28 161.0 J.Labas, Cent. Michigan 13 208 147 6 1854 13 160.4 C.Beck, Miami 15 435 319 11 3581 29 159.4 D.Raiola, Nebraska 9 250 181 6 2000 18 158.6 J.Maiava, Southern Cal 13 403 265 10 3711 24 157.8 J.Clark, Missouri St. 12 376 247 11 3244 28 156.9 J.Aguilar, Tennessee 13 404 272 10 3565 24 156.1 A.Odom, Kennesaw St. 12 291 189 8 2594 19 155.9 T.Chambliss, Mississippi 15 445 294 3 3937 22 155.4 B.Sorsby, Cincinnati 12 336 207 5 2800 27 155.1 B.Morton, Texas Tech 12 332 219 6 2780 22 154.6 L.Altmyer, Illinois 13 365 246 5 3007 22 153.8 D.Mensah, Duke 14 500 334 6 3973 34 153.6 J.Hoover, TCU 12 413 272 13 3472 29 153.4 C. Joseph, Old Dominion 12 291 173 10 2624 21 152.1 C.Del Rio-Wilson, Marshall 11 256 171 5 2043 17 151.8 C.Bailey, NC State 13 397 273 9 3105 25 150.7 G.Stockton, Georgia 14 386 269 5 2894 24 150.6 D.DeShields, Kent St. 11 240 136 3 2030 18 150.0 O.McCown, UTSA 13 410 277 7 2995 30 149.7 A.Colandrea, UNLV 14 417 275 9 3459 23 149.5 H.King, Georgia Tech 12 361 252 6 2967 14 148.3 M.Reed, Texas A&M 13 377 234 12 3169 25 148.2 A.Kaliakmanis, Rutgers 12 368 229 7 3124 20 147.7 C.Weigman, Houston 13 355 231 9 2711 25 147.4 J.Daniels, Kansas 12 319 198 7 2531 22 147.1 N.Fifita, Arizona 13 429 275 6 3228 29 146.8 D.Dampier, Utah 12 334 212 5 2490 24 146.8 T.Gleason, Toledo 12 320 207 9 2515 21 146.7 K.Jennings, SMU 13 454 300 13 3641 26 146.6 K.Houser, East Carolina 12 408 269 6 3300 19 146.3 C.Brown, Georgia St. 10 185 120 1 1296 13 145.8 T.Simpson, Alabama 15 473 305 5 3567 28 145.2 A.Manning, Texas 13 404 248 7 3163 26 144.9 T.Castellanos, Florida St. 12 309 180 9 2760 15 143.5 B.Braxton, Southern Miss. 12 400 254 8 3053 24 143.4 T.Green, Arkansas 12 326 198 11 2714 19 143.2 B.Shapen, Mississippi St. 11 303 195 8 2433 15 142.9 E.Simon, Temple 12 313 189 2 2097 25 141.7 M.Alejado, Hawaii 11 430 285 9 3106 24 141.2 M.McIvor, W. Kentucky 8 273 183 6 2062 12 140.6 B.Lewis, Memphis 13 368 253 7 2673 16 140.3 B.Bachmeier, BYU 14 387 251 7 3033 15 139.9 J.French, Georgia Southern 13 389 248 8 2929 20 139.9 L.Sellers, South Carolina 12 293 178 8 2437 13 139.8 B.Barnes, Utah St. 13 356 211 5 2803 18 139.3 C.Klubnik, Clemson 12 392 257 6 2943 16 139.0 J.Retzlaff, Tulane 14 391 242 7 3168 15 139.0 A.Barnett, James Madison 14 370 216 8 2806 23 138.3 E.Warner, Fresno St. 10 278 193 11 2025 13 138.1 M.Heintschel, Pittsburgh 10 316 201 8 2354 16 137.8 D.Lonergan, Boston College 10 284 190 5 2025 12 137.2 S.Robertson, Baylor 12 504 304 12 3681 31 137.2 M.Madsen, Boise St. 11 302 176 9 2334 18 136.9 B.Davenport, South Alabama 12 294 200 6 2073 12 136.6 J.Layne, New Mexico 13 327 213 10 2486 13 136.0 P.Navarro, Ohio 13 303 188 11 2375 14 135.9 N.Minicucci, Delaware 13 512 322 7 3683 23 135.4 C.Veltkamp, FAU 12 515 345 17 3641 24 135.2 J.Kohl, Appalachian St. 9 216 133 2 1465 12 135.0 R. Becht, Iowa St. 12 339 205 9 2584 16 134.8 J.Kitna, UAB 10 336 223 10 2462 13 134.7 B.Pribula, Missouri 10 270 182 9 1941 11 134.6 C.Boley, Kentucky 11 301 198 12 2160 15 134.5 A.Chiles, Michigan St. 9 203 128 3 1392 10 134.0 W.Eget, San Jose St. 11 393 232 9 3047 17 133.9 G.Nussmeier, LSU 9 288 194 5 1927 12 133.8 M.Moss, Louisville 12 380 244 7 2679 16 133.6 A.Johnson, Kansas St. 12 341 204 6 2385 18 132.5 C.Creel, Jacksonville St. 14 211 130 4 1514 9 132.2 J.Brousseau, Colorado St. 9 201 128 3 1354 9 132.1 J.Sagapolutele, California 13 492 316 9 3460 18 131.7 R.Ashford, Wake Forest 12 322 191 8 2472 12 131.1 J.Raynor, Arkansas St. 13 501 333 11 3361 19 130.9 C.Morris, Virginia 14 436 282 9 3000 16 130.5 B.Lowry, W. Michigan 14 262 166 3 1803 9 130.2 G.Lopez, North Carolina 11 261 170 5 1747 10 130.2 K.Salter, Colorado 9 204 127 7 1414 10 129.8 R.Tisdale, W. Kentucky 10 212 139 7 1432 9 129.7 N.Kim, E. Michigan 12 402 247 11 2817 18 129.6 L.Winfield, Louisiana-Lafayette 12 216 127 7 1555 11 129.6 J.Mateer, Oklahoma 12 397 247 11 2885 14 129.4 S.Leavitt, Arizona St. 7 239 145 3 1628 10 129.2 Z.Eckhaus, Washington St. 11 307 193 12 2094 15 128.5 D.Lagway, Florida 12 337 213 14 2264 16 127.0 J.Denegal, San Diego St. 12 243 143 8 1807 9 126.9 D.Lindsey, Minnesota 13 389 246 6 2382 18 126.9 B.Underwood, Michigan 13 335 202 9 2428 11 126.6 M.Gronowski, Iowa 13 262 166 7 1741 10 126.4 T.Jackson, UCF 11 315 200 8 2151 10 126.2 T.Roberson, Buffalo 11 357 206 12 2520 17 126.0 B.Hayes, Tulsa 10 316 186 6 2158 12 125.0 K.Jenkins, FIU 11 263 164 6 1742 9 124.7 T.Kilcrease, Troy 11 222 130 6 1537 9 124.7 N.Iamaleava, UCLA 11 323 208 7 1928 13 123.5 P.Stone, Northwestern 13 370 222 12 2400 17 123.2 N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee 9 356 218 7 2150 16 122.9 A.Swann, Appalachian St. 7 222 130 8 1495 10 122.8 E.Vasko, Liberty 10 266 151 12 1961 10 122.1 A.Armenta, Louisiana-Monroe 11 253 148 8 1629 12 121.9 S.Locklear, UTEP 9 211 117 11 1418 13 121.8 J.Arnold, Auburn 10 215 136 2 1309 6 121.7 B.Finley, Akron 11 362 186 9 2475 19 121.2 K.Drones, Virginia Tech 12 315 178 9 1919 17 119.8 B.Gulbranson, Stanford 9 260 148 10 1813 9 119.2 M.Washington, Maryland 12 473 273 9 2963 17 118.4 T.Finley, Georgia St. 7 201 127 7 1244 6 118.1 M.Murphy, Oregon St. 10 277 161 8 1805 9 117.8 R.Browne, Purdue 12 338 199 10 2153 9 115.3 H.Watson, Sam Houston St. 7 182 104 4 1108 5 113.0 L.Fife, New Mexico St. 10 362 204 12 2236 11 111.6 K.Anderson, Wyoming 12 336 189 10 1971 12 111.4 G.Loftis, Charlotte 11 232 128 8 1415 8 110.9 K.Kelly, Ball St. 12 272 153 8 1560 10 110.7 M.Nelson, UTEP 6 190 104 9 1156 8 110.3 Z.Flores, Oklahoma St. 9 266 159 7 1490 3 105.3 R.Collins, Syracuse 8 181 97 10 1042 6 101.8 T.Hudson, Coastal Carolina 11 254 139 7 1253 6 98.4 A.Hairston, Umass 10 216 107 4 957 4 89.2

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.