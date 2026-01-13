NCAA FBS Individual Leading Passers

Leading Passers
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|F.Mendoza, Indiana
|15
|352
|257
|6
|3349
|41
|188.0
|J.Sayin, Ohio St.
|14
|391
|301
|8
|3610
|32
|177.5
|D.Pavia, Vanderbilt
|13
|378
|267
|8
|3539
|29
|170.4
|D.Mestemaker, North Texas
|14
|463
|319
|9
|4379
|34
|168.7
|C.Carr, Notre Dame
|12
|293
|195
|6
|2741
|24
|168.1
|B.Brown, South Florida
|12
|341
|226
|7
|3158
|28
|167.1
|B.Jackson, Texas State
|13
|352
|251
|7
|3223
|21
|163.9
|D.Moore, Oregon
|15
|412
|296
|10
|3565
|30
|163.7
|D.Williams, Washington
|13
|354
|246
|8
|3065
|25
|161.0
|J.Fagnano, Uconn
|12
|413
|285
|1
|3446
|28
|161.0
|J.Labas, Cent. Michigan
|13
|208
|147
|6
|1854
|13
|160.4
|C.Beck, Miami
|15
|435
|319
|11
|3581
|29
|159.4
|D.Raiola, Nebraska
|9
|250
|181
|6
|2000
|18
|158.6
|J.Maiava, Southern Cal
|13
|403
|265
|10
|3711
|24
|157.8
|J.Clark, Missouri St.
|12
|376
|247
|11
|3244
|28
|156.9
|J.Aguilar, Tennessee
|13
|404
|272
|10
|3565
|24
|156.1
|A.Odom, Kennesaw St.
|12
|291
|189
|8
|2594
|19
|155.9
|T.Chambliss, Mississippi
|15
|445
|294
|3
|3937
|22
|155.4
|B.Sorsby, Cincinnati
|12
|336
|207
|5
|2800
|27
|155.1
|B.Morton, Texas Tech
|12
|332
|219
|6
|2780
|22
|154.6
|L.Altmyer, Illinois
|13
|365
|246
|5
|3007
|22
|153.8
|D.Mensah, Duke
|14
|500
|334
|6
|3973
|34
|153.6
|J.Hoover, TCU
|12
|413
|272
|13
|3472
|29
|153.4
|C. Joseph, Old Dominion
|12
|291
|173
|10
|2624
|21
|152.1
|C.Del Rio-Wilson, Marshall
|11
|256
|171
|5
|2043
|17
|151.8
|C.Bailey, NC State
|13
|397
|273
|9
|3105
|25
|150.7
|G.Stockton, Georgia
|14
|386
|269
|5
|2894
|24
|150.6
|D.DeShields, Kent St.
|11
|240
|136
|3
|2030
|18
|150.0
|O.McCown, UTSA
|13
|410
|277
|7
|2995
|30
|149.7
|A.Colandrea, UNLV
|14
|417
|275
|9
|3459
|23
|149.5
|H.King, Georgia Tech
|12
|361
|252
|6
|2967
|14
|148.3
|M.Reed, Texas A&M
|13
|377
|234
|12
|3169
|25
|148.2
|A.Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
|12
|368
|229
|7
|3124
|20
|147.7
|C.Weigman, Houston
|13
|355
|231
|9
|2711
|25
|147.4
|J.Daniels, Kansas
|12
|319
|198
|7
|2531
|22
|147.1
|N.Fifita, Arizona
|13
|429
|275
|6
|3228
|29
|146.8
|D.Dampier, Utah
|12
|334
|212
|5
|2490
|24
|146.8
|T.Gleason, Toledo
|12
|320
|207
|9
|2515
|21
|146.7
|K.Jennings, SMU
|13
|454
|300
|13
|3641
|26
|146.6
|K.Houser, East Carolina
|12
|408
|269
|6
|3300
|19
|146.3
|C.Brown, Georgia St.
|10
|185
|120
|1
|1296
|13
|145.8
|T.Simpson, Alabama
|15
|473
|305
|5
|3567
|28
|145.2
|A.Manning, Texas
|13
|404
|248
|7
|3163
|26
|144.9
|T.Castellanos, Florida St.
|12
|309
|180
|9
|2760
|15
|143.5
|B.Braxton, Southern Miss.
|12
|400
|254
|8
|3053
|24
|143.4
|T.Green, Arkansas
|12
|326
|198
|11
|2714
|19
|143.2
|B.Shapen, Mississippi St.
|11
|303
|195
|8
|2433
|15
|142.9
|E.Simon, Temple
|12
|313
|189
|2
|2097
|25
|141.7
|M.Alejado, Hawaii
|11
|430
|285
|9
|3106
|24
|141.2
|M.McIvor, W. Kentucky
|8
|273
|183
|6
|2062
|12
|140.6
|B.Lewis, Memphis
|13
|368
|253
|7
|2673
|16
|140.3
|B.Bachmeier, BYU
|14
|387
|251
|7
|3033
|15
|139.9
|J.French, Georgia Southern
|13
|389
|248
|8
|2929
|20
|139.9
|L.Sellers, South Carolina
|12
|293
|178
|8
|2437
|13
|139.8
|B.Barnes, Utah St.
|13
|356
|211
|5
|2803
|18
|139.3
|C.Klubnik, Clemson
|12
|392
|257
|6
|2943
|16
|139.0
|J.Retzlaff, Tulane
|14
|391
|242
|7
|3168
|15
|139.0
|A.Barnett, James Madison
|14
|370
|216
|8
|2806
|23
|138.3
|E.Warner, Fresno St.
|10
|278
|193
|11
|2025
|13
|138.1
|M.Heintschel, Pittsburgh
|10
|316
|201
|8
|2354
|16
|137.8
|D.Lonergan, Boston College
|10
|284
|190
|5
|2025
|12
|137.2
|S.Robertson, Baylor
|12
|504
|304
|12
|3681
|31
|137.2
|M.Madsen, Boise St.
|11
|302
|176
|9
|2334
|18
|136.9
|B.Davenport, South Alabama
|12
|294
|200
|6
|2073
|12
|136.6
|J.Layne, New Mexico
|13
|327
|213
|10
|2486
|13
|136.0
|P.Navarro, Ohio
|13
|303
|188
|11
|2375
|14
|135.9
|N.Minicucci, Delaware
|13
|512
|322
|7
|3683
|23
|135.4
|C.Veltkamp, FAU
|12
|515
|345
|17
|3641
|24
|135.2
|J.Kohl, Appalachian St.
|9
|216
|133
|2
|1465
|12
|135.0
|R. Becht, Iowa St.
|12
|339
|205
|9
|2584
|16
|134.8
|J.Kitna, UAB
|10
|336
|223
|10
|2462
|13
|134.7
|B.Pribula, Missouri
|10
|270
|182
|9
|1941
|11
|134.6
|C.Boley, Kentucky
|11
|301
|198
|12
|2160
|15
|134.5
|A.Chiles, Michigan St.
|9
|203
|128
|3
|1392
|10
|134.0
|W.Eget, San Jose St.
|11
|393
|232
|9
|3047
|17
|133.9
|G.Nussmeier, LSU
|9
|288
|194
|5
|1927
|12
|133.8
|M.Moss, Louisville
|12
|380
|244
|7
|2679
|16
|133.6
|A.Johnson, Kansas St.
|12
|341
|204
|6
|2385
|18
|132.5
|C.Creel, Jacksonville St.
|14
|211
|130
|4
|1514
|9
|132.2
|J.Brousseau, Colorado St.
|9
|201
|128
|3
|1354
|9
|132.1
|J.Sagapolutele, California
|13
|492
|316
|9
|3460
|18
|131.7
|R.Ashford, Wake Forest
|12
|322
|191
|8
|2472
|12
|131.1
|J.Raynor, Arkansas St.
|13
|501
|333
|11
|3361
|19
|130.9
|C.Morris, Virginia
|14
|436
|282
|9
|3000
|16
|130.5
|B.Lowry, W. Michigan
|14
|262
|166
|3
|1803
|9
|130.2
|G.Lopez, North Carolina
|11
|261
|170
|5
|1747
|10
|130.2
|K.Salter, Colorado
|9
|204
|127
|7
|1414
|10
|129.8
|R.Tisdale, W. Kentucky
|10
|212
|139
|7
|1432
|9
|129.7
|N.Kim, E. Michigan
|12
|402
|247
|11
|2817
|18
|129.6
|L.Winfield, Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|216
|127
|7
|1555
|11
|129.6
|J.Mateer, Oklahoma
|12
|397
|247
|11
|2885
|14
|129.4
|S.Leavitt, Arizona St.
|7
|239
|145
|3
|1628
|10
|129.2
|Z.Eckhaus, Washington St.
|11
|307
|193
|12
|2094
|15
|128.5
|D.Lagway, Florida
|12
|337
|213
|14
|2264
|16
|127.0
|J.Denegal, San Diego St.
|12
|243
|143
|8
|1807
|9
|126.9
|D.Lindsey, Minnesota
|13
|389
|246
|6
|2382
|18
|126.9
|B.Underwood, Michigan
|13
|335
|202
|9
|2428
|11
|126.6
|M.Gronowski, Iowa
|13
|262
|166
|7
|1741
|10
|126.4
|T.Jackson, UCF
|11
|315
|200
|8
|2151
|10
|126.2
|T.Roberson, Buffalo
|11
|357
|206
|12
|2520
|17
|126.0
|B.Hayes, Tulsa
|10
|316
|186
|6
|2158
|12
|125.0
|K.Jenkins, FIU
|11
|263
|164
|6
|1742
|9
|124.7
|T.Kilcrease, Troy
|11
|222
|130
|6
|1537
|9
|124.7
|N.Iamaleava, UCLA
|11
|323
|208
|7
|1928
|13
|123.5
|P.Stone, Northwestern
|13
|370
|222
|12
|2400
|17
|123.2
|N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee
|9
|356
|218
|7
|2150
|16
|122.9
|A.Swann, Appalachian St.
|7
|222
|130
|8
|1495
|10
|122.8
|E.Vasko, Liberty
|10
|266
|151
|12
|1961
|10
|122.1
|A.Armenta, Louisiana-Monroe
|11
|253
|148
|8
|1629
|12
|121.9
|S.Locklear, UTEP
|9
|211
|117
|11
|1418
|13
|121.8
|J.Arnold, Auburn
|10
|215
|136
|2
|1309
|6
|121.7
|B.Finley, Akron
|11
|362
|186
|9
|2475
|19
|121.2
|K.Drones, Virginia Tech
|12
|315
|178
|9
|1919
|17
|119.8
|B.Gulbranson, Stanford
|9
|260
|148
|10
|1813
|9
|119.2
|M.Washington, Maryland
|12
|473
|273
|9
|2963
|17
|118.4
|T.Finley, Georgia St.
|7
|201
|127
|7
|1244
|6
|118.1
|M.Murphy, Oregon St.
|10
|277
|161
|8
|1805
|9
|117.8
|R.Browne, Purdue
|12
|338
|199
|10
|2153
|9
|115.3
|H.Watson, Sam Houston St.
|7
|182
|104
|4
|1108
|5
|113.0
|L.Fife, New Mexico St.
|10
|362
|204
|12
|2236
|11
|111.6
|K.Anderson, Wyoming
|12
|336
|189
|10
|1971
|12
|111.4
|G.Loftis, Charlotte
|11
|232
|128
|8
|1415
|8
|110.9
|K.Kelly, Ball St.
|12
|272
|153
|8
|1560
|10
|110.7
|M.Nelson, UTEP
|6
|190
|104
|9
|1156
|8
|110.3
|Z.Flores, Oklahoma St.
|9
|266
|159
|7
|1490
|3
|105.3
|R.Collins, Syracuse
|8
|181
|97
|10
|1042
|6
|101.8
|T.Hudson, Coastal Carolina
|11
|254
|139
|7
|1253
|6
|98.4
|A.Hairston, Umass
|10
|216
|107
|4
|957
|4
|89.2
