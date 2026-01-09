NBA official Bill Kennedy taken off court in wheelchair with injured leg in 76ers-Magic game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — NBA official Bill Kennedy left the court in a wheelchair after suffering an apparent leg injury…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — NBA official Bill Kennedy left the court in a wheelchair after suffering an apparent leg injury during the first quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic game on Friday night.

Kennedy appeared to start limping as he was running down the court during a 76ers fastbreak with about 2 1/2 minutes remaining in the first quarter. He was seen hopping on the baseline as Paul George made a layup to cut Orlando’s lead to 22-20. He then called for assistance as the Magic called a timeout.

His right leg was tended to for several minutes before he was wheeled off the court.

Kennedy’s departure left officials James Williams and Michael Smith to work the rest of the game. The 76ers won the game 103-91.

