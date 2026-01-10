Nashville takes on Chicago after shootout victory

Chicago Blackhawks (18-19-7, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (20-19-4, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Chicago Blackhawks (18-19-7, in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (20-19-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -211, Blackhawks +174; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Chicago Blackhawks after the Predators beat the New York Islanders 2-1 in a shootout.

Nashville has a 20-19-4 record overall and a 6-7-2 record in Central Division games. The Predators have gone 14-5-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Chicago is 18-19-7 overall and 5-4-1 against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have a 6-7-4 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Predators won the previous meeting 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly has scored 13 goals with 24 assists for the Predators. Luke Evangelista has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi has 22 goals and 12 assists for the Blackhawks. Ilya Mikheyev has scored four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

