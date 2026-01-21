Nashville plays Ottawa after O’Reilly’s 2-goal showing

Ottawa Senators (23-19-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (23-22-4, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Ottawa Senators (23-19-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (23-22-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Ottawa Senators after Ryan O’Reilly’s two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Predators’ 5-3 loss.

Nashville is 13-11-2 in home games and 23-22-4 overall. The Predators have a 17-6-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Ottawa is 23-19-7 overall and 12-10-3 in road games. The Senators are 10th in NHL play with 160 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

The matchup Thursday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Predators won 4-1 in the previous matchup. Jonathan Marchessault led the Predators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Evangelista has seven goals and 28 assists for the Predators. O’Reilly has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Tim Stutzle has 22 goals and 28 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has scored five goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Senators: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.