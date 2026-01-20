Nashville plays Buffalo in a non-conference matchup

Buffalo Sabres (26-17-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (23-21-4, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

Buffalo Sabres (26-17-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (23-21-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -131, Sabres +110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators play the Buffalo Sabres in a non-conference matchup.

Nashville has a 23-21-4 record overall and a 13-10-2 record on its home ice. The Predators are 11-3-4 in games decided by one goal.

Buffalo is 26-17-5 overall and 10-11-2 on the road. The Sabres have gone 24-4-4 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Evangelista has seven goals and 27 assists for the Predators. Ryan O’Reilly has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Alex Tuch has 16 goals and 23 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

