Napoli draws 2-2 with Hellas Verona in Serie A setback as Inter Milan increases lead

MILAN (AP) — Title-chasing Napoli was surprisingly held to a 2-2 draw at home by relegation-threatened Hellas Verona on Wednesday as league leader Inter Milan increased its advantage at the top of Serie A.

And it could have been worse for the defending champion.

Antonio Conte’s team found itself 2-0 down at halftime before fighting back in the second half.

Napoli was left in third, four points behind Inter after the Nerazzurri won 2-0 at lowly Parma.

Inter hosts Napoli on Sunday.

Verona took a surprise lead in the 16th minute through a Martin Frese backheeled flick, and there was even more of a surprise 11 minutes later when the visitors doubled their lead with a Gift Orban penalty following an Alessandro Buongiorno handball.

Scott McTominay headed Napoli back into the match early in the second half and the hosts had two goals disallowed before Giovanni Di Lorenzo finally equalized in the 82nd minute.

Verona inched to within two points of safety.

Foggy Parma

Inter survived a scare on a foggy night in Parma as its opponent hit the woodwork before the visitors took the lead, with a goal that was initially disallowed.

Federico Dimarco was flagged offside after firing in from a tight angle shortly before halftime, but the goal was awarded on video review.

Marcus Thuram sealed the result deep in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Atalanta won 2-0 at Bologna to leapfrog its opponent into seventh place.

Fiorentina drew 2-2 at Lazio and Udinese won 2-1 at Torino.

