Nancy under severe pressure at Celtic after loss to Rangers but says ‘nothing changes’

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Wilfried Nancy’s job as Celtic manager came under even more intense scrutiny after a 3-1 home…

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Wilfried Nancy’s job as Celtic manager came under even more intense scrutiny after a 3-1 home loss to fierce Glasgow rival Rangers on Saturday in the Old Firm derby, the biggest match in Scottish soccer.

It was a sixth loss in eight games under Nancy since his arrival at Celtic on Dec. 3 and the Frenchman cut a lonely figure after the post-match handshakes as he walked down the tunnel to a backdrop of jeers that greeted the fulltime whistle.

The result left Celtic on the same points as Rangers — though ahead on goal difference — and six behind surprise leader Hearts, which beat Livingston 1-0 on Saturday, in a turbulent campaign in the Scottish Premiership.

Nancy left Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer for Celtic but lost his first four matches in charge — including a stunning defeat in the Scottish League Cup final. There were then back-to-back wins only for Celtic to lose at Motherwell on Tuesday and then against its biggest foe to home.

“For me, nothing changes,” a defiant Nancy said after the game against Rangers. “My focus is to help my players to be better, help my team start to be better, and to find a way to turn things around. We are really close to doing good things but (when) we concede goals sometimes it’s difficult.”

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Rangers scored three goals in a 21-minute span from the 50th — leading to audible discontent among Celtic fans throughout the second half.

The BBC reported that Celtic supporters gathered outside their stadium after the game in protest at the club’s board. Last month, chairman Peter Lawwell resigned and chief executive Michael Nicholson claimed three of his “colleagues” on the board were “assaulted” after the League Cup final without disclosing further details.

Nancy cited “details at certain moments” as the reason for Celtic’s problems.

“I see many, many good things — that’s why the frustration is there because we deserve better,” he said. “We have to stay together, and everything is going to move forward.”

Celtic has been the Scottish champion for 13 of the last 14 years.

Under Nancy, Celtic has conceded two or more goals in seven of his eight games in charge.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.