Murphy’s 34 points and Bey’s clutch play push the Pelicans past the Nets, 116-113

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 34 points, Saddiq Bey made a tying 3-pointer, converted an offensive rebound into a dunk and hit two free throws in the final 1:04, and the New Orleans Pelicans edged the Brooklyn Nets 116-113 on Wednesday night.

Zion Williamson had 25 points for New Orleans, which won for just the second time in 13 games. Yves Missi contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds, nine on the offensive end to help the Pelicans finish with 33 second-chance points.

Egor Demin scored 17 points and hit five 3s, the last of them giving the Nets a 110-107 lead with 1:28 to go. Bey responded with his 3 to tie it as the shot clock was about to expire. His dunk came after he grabbed a long rebound on Murphy’s missed deep 3, and his free throws came with 5 seconds left after he was fouled intentionally.

Bey finished with 12 points.

Michael Porter Jr., who scored 20 points for the Nets, gained possession in the final seconds after a scramble for a loose ball near midcourt and let go a desperation heave that missed as the horn sounded.

Drake Powell had 16 points while Day’Ron Sharpe added 15 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Demin hit four of his first five 3-point shots and the Nets led by 12 early.

New Orleans chipped away and trailed just 55-54 after Williamson’s layup closed out the scoring in the first half. The game was tied at 87 through three quarters.

The Pelicans entered with an NBA-worst opponent shooting percentage of 50.5 in the fourth quarter. The Nets scored the first seven points of the final period on their first three shots, prompting New Orleans coach James Borrego to call a timeout.

New Orleans responded soon after with an 15-4 run, during which Murphy scored nine points and assisted on Karlo Matkovic’s dunk, setting up the tight finish.

Nets: Host the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Pelicans: Visit the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

