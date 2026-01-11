Moritz Wagner returns to Magic ahead of trip home for game in Germany

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Moritz Wagner got a rousing ovation when he got off the Orlando bench late in the…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Moritz Wagner got a rousing ovation when he got off the Orlando bench late in the first quarter Sunday against New Orleans. By Sunday night he was on his way home to Germany with his Magic teammates.

“It felt a little corny. I’m not going to lie,” the 6-foot-11 center said after playing 10 minutes in his first NBA game in more than a year. “I honestly try to stay away from the emotional part the best that I can. Obviously, means a lot to me. I’m kind of relieved now to get it over with, and now we can just act like it never happened.”

Going home to Europe to play two games against the Memphis Grizzlies means just as much to his brother, Franz, who has not played in more than a month because of a high ankle sprain.

“I’ll get back as soon as I can. Hopefully that’ll be in Berlin,” Franz said. “Regardless of whether I play or not, it’s going to be a true full-circle moment for Mo and I, growing up and going as little kids to that gym to watch he pros play. Playing an NBA game there is pretty special for us, and we’re going to appreciate the opportunity.”

Mo Wagner tore his left ACL on Dec. 21, 2024, and had surgery 18 days later. Franz Wagner was averaging 22.7 points and 6.1 rebounds when he sustained the high ankle sprain Dec. 7. He has missed 16 games and the Magic lost eight of them.

Mo Wagner’s cameo return, which came 5,000 miles away from home Sunday, gave his team a spark before the long trans-Atlantic flight.

“I kind of missed it,” said da Silva, who scored 16 points in the Magic’s 128-118 victory. “It’s been over a year since he played in his last game. He just brings a certain joy and a certain energy to the game that’s been missed.”

The Magic will play the Grizzlies on Thursday night at Uber Arena in Berlin. On Sunday, they will play Memphis again at O2 Arena in London. The Wagners are familiar with both venues, having played on German national teams along with Magic teammate Tristan da Silva.

“We both remember growing up in Germany and remember how far away the NBA can feel,” Franz Wagner said. “Obviously, with social media, I think that changed a little but I think it’s going to do wonders for German basketball. It’s going to give a big boost to young people watching that game and make it seem real to them. We’re really appreciative of the opportunity to bring that home.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.